Postage stamp with Arshad Nadeem's picture issued ahead of Independence Day

On the occasion of Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day, to be celebrated on August 14, the federal government released a special postage stamp themed ‘Resolve for Stability’ on Saturday.
The stamp honors Pakistan’s Olympian Arshad Nadeem, showcasing his remarkable achievements. The 27-year-old athlete, hailing from a village near Mian Channu, set a new Olympic record with a javelin throw of 92.97 meters at the Paris Olympics, winning the gold medal. His success has become a source of inspiration for the younger generation.
Nadeem’s gold medal was a historic moment for Pakistan, marking the country’s first individual gold medal at the Olympics and the first gold in 40 years. Previously, Pakistan had won three gold medals in field hockey, with victories in 1960, 1968, and 1984.
“The theme ‘Resolve for Stability’ on the postage stamp reflects the government’s steadfast commitment to the country’s progress and stability,” the statement said. The stamp also features the Minar-e-Pakistan, underscoring the symbolic importance of Pakistan’s struggle for independence.
The government stated that the postage stamp, issued to commemorate Independence Day, aims to educate younger generations about the country’s fight for independence, the sacrifices made, and the ongoing efforts to ensure stability.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 13, 2024 in open market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.2 and selling rate was 305.35.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.1 for buying, and 357.10 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal howvered around 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|305.35
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.10
|357.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.4
|187
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.