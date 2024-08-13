Search

Postage stamp with Arshad Nadeem's picture issued ahead of Independence Day

08:45 PM | 13 Aug, 2024
Postage stamp with Arshad Nadeem's picture
On the occasion of Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day, to be celebrated on August 14, the federal government released a special postage stamp themed ‘Resolve for Stability’ on Saturday.

The stamp honors Pakistan’s Olympian Arshad Nadeem, showcasing his remarkable achievements. The 27-year-old athlete, hailing from a village near Mian Channu, set a new Olympic record with a javelin throw of 92.97 meters at the Paris Olympics, winning the gold medal. His success has become a source of inspiration for the younger generation.

Nadeem’s gold medal was a historic moment for Pakistan, marking the country’s first individual gold medal at the Olympics and the first gold in 40 years. Previously, Pakistan had won three gold medals in field hockey, with victories in 1960, 1968, and 1984.

“The theme ‘Resolve for Stability’ on the postage stamp reflects the government’s steadfast commitment to the country’s progress and stability,” the statement said. The stamp also features the Minar-e-Pakistan, underscoring the symbolic importance of Pakistan’s struggle for independence.

The government stated that the postage stamp, issued to commemorate Independence Day, aims to educate younger generations about the country’s fight for independence, the sacrifices made, and the ongoing efforts to ensure stability.

