Champions Trophy to follow hybrid model as Pakistan’s conditions accepted

Indian media has reported that both Pakistan and India have agreed on a hybrid model for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with the ICC granting its approval.

Under this arrangement, India will not travel to Pakistan for the tournament and will play its matches in Dubai. Similarly, Pakistan will not travel to India for the ICC T20 World Cup in 2026, with Pakistan’s matches scheduled to take place in Colombo instead.

Indian media further claimed that as part of this agreement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will not receive any compensation.

This development underscores a diplomatic breakthrough, balancing the long-standing rivalry between the two cricketing nations while ensuring the successful conduct of major ICC events.