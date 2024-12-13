Imran, Bushra among PTI leaders booked over Rangers personnel’s deaths in Islamabad protest

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Imran Bushra Among Pti Leaders Booked Over Rangers Personnels Deaths In Islamabad Protest

ISLAMABAD – A case has been filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, and other leaders for the martyrdom of Rangers personnel during PTI’s protest.

The PTI leadership faces charges of murder, terrorism, and 10 sections under the Pakistan Penal Code, with the case registered on the complaint of a Sindh Rangers personnel.

A triple murder case has been filed against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi at Islamabad’s Ramna police station.

Ali Amin Gandapur, Omar Ayub, Waqas Akram, Salman Akram Raja, Murad Saeed, Zulfi Bukhari, Rauf Hassan, Hammad Azhar, and other leaders have also been named in the case.

The FIR states that the martyrdom of Rangers personnel occurred on the orders of PTI’s founder and the entire plan was made at Adiala Jail, with the PTI leadership making plans through meetings in jail at various times.

The FIR mentions that witnesses of the plan include certain prisoners, workers, and secret police officers in the jail.

It is also mentioned that Bushra Bibi and other accused used a video message to incite the public, and PTI leadership instigated a rebellion against the military and government, leading to the incident.

It is worth noting that during a PTI protest in Islamabad, an unknown driver’s car ran over and martyred three Rangers personnel on duty.

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in new Toshakhana case

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

