Assja President Haji Haroon Rasheed Passes Away At 80

The jewelry industry mourns the loss of ASSJA President Haji Haroon Rasheed, a towering figure renowned for his contributions to standardizing gold rates across Pakistan. He passed away on Friday after a prolonged illness. His funeral prayers will be held on Saturday after Zuhr.

Haji Haroon Rasheed, President of the All Sindh Sarafa and Jewellers Association (ASSJA), was widely recognized as the authoritative voice in Pakistan’s jewelry sector. For decades, he led efforts to regulate and announce daily gold prices nationwide, earning him the affectionate title of the “Father of Gold.”

According to family sources, Haji Haroon Rasheed had been critically ill and receiving treatment at a local hospital when he suffered a fatal heart attack. He was 80 years old.

Tributes from across the country have poured in, with colleagues, admirers, and industry leaders highlighting his unparalleled contributions to the jewelry sector. “Haji Haroon Rasheed’s legacy lies in his unwavering commitment to the integrity of the gold trade in Pakistan,” a senior jeweler commented.

The funeral prayers will take place in Karachi, where family, friends, and the jewelry community will honor his legacy. His passing marks the end of an era for the industry, but his contributions will continue to shape it for years to come.