Pakistan win toss and opt to bat first against South Africa in second T20I

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first in the second T20 match against South Africa.

In the match at Centurion, Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan opted to bat first after winning the toss against the host team.

Speaking after the toss, Rizwan expressed the team’s intention to perform well in today’s match, aiming not to repeat mistakes from the previous game.

One change has been made in the team, with fast bowler Jehandad Khan replacing spinner Sufyan Maqim.

The team includes Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Babar Azam, Saeem Ayub, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jehanzad Khan, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed.

It is worth noting that South Africa lead the series 1-0 after defeating Pakistan by 11 runs in the first T20 match.