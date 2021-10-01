Balochistan bag convincing 8-wicket victory against Southern Punjab

RAWALPINDI – Balochistan on Friday defeated Southern Punjab by eight wickets in the 13th match of the National T20 Cup at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

An impressive performance by the top order helped Balochistan to chase down the 175-run target in 18.4 overs. Opening pair - Abdullah Shafiq and Abdul Wahid - took a strong start as they made 94 runs jointly.

Haris Sohail made unbeaten 47 runs to seal victory against Souther Punjab.

Earlier in the day, Balochistan won the toss and decided to field first.

SP off to a fine start as opening batsman Zeeshan Ashraf hit two 4s in the first over but he was sent packing by Junaid Khan at just 10 runs.

Sohaib Maqsood, however, maintained his impressive batting performance in the match as he made 54 runs off 34 before he was removed by Umaid Asif.

Salman Ali Agha and Muhammad Imran failed to maintain the steam gained the team after Sohib’s batting.

After they were bowled out, the next players Hassan Khan, Khushdil Shah and Aamer Yamin kept the score board ticking and helped the team to post a fighting total for Balochistan.

Balochistan’s Junaid Khan and Umaid Asif took three wickets each while Khurram Shahzad removed two players.

The tournament features six teams — Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab.

The first leg of the tournament will be played in Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi before being shifted to Lahore which will host 33 matches.

