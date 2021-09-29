Shahnawaz Dahani stars as Sindh crush Balochistan by 77 runs

RAWALPINDI – Pacer Shahnawaz Dhani’s four-wicket haul helped Sindh defeat Balochistan by 77 runs in the ninth match of the National T20 Cup at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Sindh’s stunning bowling line removed all players of Balochistan at 98 runs in 16.4 overs, handing a humiliating defeat to Imam-ul-Haq’s team.

Zahid Mahmood took three wickets while Danish Aziz downed two players of Balochistan, restricting them from crossing the 100-score mark.

Balochistan’s Abdul Wahid Bangalzai remained top scorer with 29 runs while no other player including Haq failed to perform well.

Earlier in the day Sindh won the toss and elected to bat first.

Shan Masood and Sharjeel Khan took a good start as they thrashed 31 and 34, respectively, before they were sent to pavilion.

Saud Shakeel made 32 runs while Sarfraz Ahmed played captain’s inning of 41 runs helping team set a tough target for Balochistan.

The tournament features six teams — Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab.

The first leg of tournament will be played in Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi before being shifted to Lahore which will host 33 matches.