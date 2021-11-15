New Zealand cricket team to tour Pakistan ‘next year’
Share
DUBAI – New Zealand cricket team is likely to visit Pakistan in September next year.
Earlier in September, Blackcaps had called off their first tour in 18 years just hours before the first ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium citing security concerns.
However, in a recent development, the New Zealand cricket board has reportedly approached the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and shared their plan for a tour to Pakistan next year. Reports in New Zealand media claimed that the visitors will play 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches.
Citing its sources, NZ Herald reported that the dialogue is underway between New Zealand Cricket and the Pakistan Cricket Board officials with both parties open to the Black Caps returning before the end of the current future tours programme.
PCB chief Ramiz Raja also hinted at the development while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Sports.
NZ quit the Pakistan series over threats issued ... 11:15 AM | 19 Sep, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The New Zealand cricket team hastily abandoned the Pakistan tour after the international intelligence ...
Earlier, some Kiwi players including Martin Guptill also expressed disappointment after team NZ abruptly cancelled their Pakistan tour last month.
Following the NZ tour cancellation, the England Cricket Board also cancelled the men's and women's tour of Pakistan. Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip, the ECB announced earlier.
T20 World Cup: Hilarious memes storm Twitter ... 03:32 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
DUBAI – Microblogging site is all flooded with rib-tickling memes ahead of the highly anticipated game against ...
- Saudi Arabia to launch world’s first non-profit city07:21 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series announced07:14 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
- SIBF 2021 – Indian cricket star Sourav Ganguly shares fond memories ...07:05 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
-
- IHC issues notice to ex-GB judge over allegations against former CJP ...06:33 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
- Faryal Mehmood sets temperature soaring with new bold photos03:55 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
- Shoaib Malik has the sweetest birthday wish for Sania Mirza03:25 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
-
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021