New Zealand cricket team to tour Pakistan ‘next year’

DUBAI – New Zealand cricket team is likely to visit Pakistan in September next year.

Earlier in September, Blackcaps had called off their first tour in 18 years just hours before the first ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium citing security concerns.

However, in a recent development, the New Zealand cricket board has reportedly approached the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and shared their plan for a tour to Pakistan next year. Reports in New Zealand media claimed that the visitors will play 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches.

Citing its sources, NZ Herald reported that the dialogue is underway between New Zealand Cricket and the Pakistan Cricket Board officials with both parties open to the Black Caps returning before the end of the current future tours programme.

PCB chief Ramiz Raja also hinted at the development while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Sports.

Earlier, some Kiwi players including Martin Guptill also expressed disappointment after team NZ abruptly cancelled their Pakistan tour last month.

Following the NZ tour cancellation, the England Cricket Board also cancelled the men's and women's tour of Pakistan. Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip, the ECB announced earlier.