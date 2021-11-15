Petroleum prices to remain unchanged in Nov as PM Imran rejects Ogra summary

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday rejected a summary sent by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) recommending a hike in the price of petroleum products for the remaining days of November.

The regulator authority had reportedly proposed Rs7 increase in the petrol price.

Following the prime minister’s decision, the petrol price to remain unchanged at Rs145.82 per litre and that the price of diesel will remain Rs142.62 per litre.

The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil are also expected to remain unchanged at Rs116.53 and Rs114.07 respectively.

Last week, the government increased petroleum prices to an all-time high with the premier claiming that petroleum prices in Pakistan are the cheapest among oil-importing countries.

Addressing a public gathering in Attock on November 5, he said that the prices are at low level in the country as the government has slashed its taxes and levies on it.