Akcent's Adrian Sina travels to Hunza to promote tourism in Pakistan

Romanian singer and songwriter Adrian Sina or simply Adi Sina, who is better known as Akcent, has been quite vocal regarding his fondness for Pakistan.

From donning a traditional kurta from the country at an international event to promising to spend holidays in Hunza, the 44-year-old is now flying off to the northern areas of Pakistan.

Turning to Instagram, the singer revealed that is all set to finally begin his trip. Sharing a short video, Sina can be spotted boarding a plane as he beamingly says "My trip to Hunza starts right now. Let's go!"

"Off to Hunza to promote tourism in Pakistan," he captioned alongside his post.

Earlier, Adrian’s latest videos confirmed that he is in Pakistan and he treated his fans to his first-ever performance at a wedding in Lahore.

