Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to resume Dosti bus service after 5 years

06:20 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to resume Dosti bus service after 5 years
Share

PESHAWAR – Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to resume the bus service operation between the two countries.

The decision to resume Peshawar-Jalalabad 'Dosti' bus service, which was suspended in 2016, was taken during recent visit of Afghanistan’s interim foreign minister Ameer Khan Muttaqi.

Reports said that Muttaqi had requested for the resumption of the service during his meetings to Pakistan authorities.

Pakistan has reportedly assured that the service would be start by the start of the next year after a final decision by the security services of the both sides.

The visiting foreign minister also expressed the desire to start such services from the southern province of Balochistan.

The resumption of the bus service will help mitigate pedestrian traffic at the border crossings between the two countries.

Since the Taliban seized control of Kabul, Pakistan has extended various facilities to help Afghanistan avert looming humanitarian crisis. Islamabad has abolished taxes on fresh fruit and showed flexibility in the import of Indian wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistan.

Pakistan slashes taxes on imports to boost trade ... 12:29 PM | 10 Nov, 2021

PESHAWAR – Pakistan has reduced taxes on imports from Afghanistan as border officials of both countries agreed to ...

More From This Category
IHC issues notice to ex-GB judge over allegations ...
06:33 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
Petroleum prices to remain unchanged in Nov as PM ...
05:57 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
Pakistan supporting WFP as it ramps up ...
05:43 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
‘Baseless’: Saqib Nisar trashes ex-GB judge ...
02:43 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
Teacher booked as corporal punishment leads to ...
12:56 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
‘Saqib Nisar did not want ex-PM Sharif, Maryam ...
11:29 AM | 15 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding invite leaked online
05:06 PM | 15 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr