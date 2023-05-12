Security forces launch operation as terrorists enter FC Camp in Balochisan 

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have launched an operation to clear the compound of Frontier Corps in northern Balochistan after terrorists launched an attack on it.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said two of the terrorists were killed while others had been confined inside the building located in Muslim Bagh area of Killa Saifullah district.

During the exchange of fire, two soldiers were martyred and three others injured, it said, adding that the commander xII corps is leading the operation.

More to follow…