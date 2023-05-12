TikToker mocking Shadab's wife draws public ire

A recent video of a Pakistani TikToker fangirling over Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan went viral for all the wrong reasons. The star, identified as Shahtaj Khan, was seen using derogatory language for the cricketer’s wife and her decision to wear Hijab. The disrespectful language and mocking of Hijab-clad women from Shahtaj Khan ignited many netizens who lambasted her.

Although Khan is a well-known social media figure enjoying 1.7 million Instagram followers and has been careful as to not involve herself in any drama, her way of expressing love for the all-rounder, disrespect towards his wife, and an ignorant rant over Shadab not marrying her invited public scrutiny that is yet to be addressed by the social media influencer.

The celebrated cricketer had announced his Nikkah in January earlier this year with the daughter of former cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq, the Pakistani team's incumbent head coach and veteran cricketer. The couple then got married in February in a private ceremony attended by many cricketers.

Shahtaj gained popularity on TikTok and Instagram with a huge number of followers and eventually appeared on Bol TV’s show, Game Show Ese Chalay Ga.