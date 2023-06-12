Search

‘Jins’ starring Saba Qamar inspires dialogue on gender dynamics in society

Web Desk 04:10 PM | 12 Jun, 2023
Source: sabaqamarofficial5722/YouTube

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar continues to mesmerise fans with her undeniable charm and exceptional talent, and her upcoming project Jins offers an intriguing tagline.

Jins is a theatrical Urdu poetry piece that gives a glimpse of the tragic emotional landscape between two contrasting spectrums. The project offers a dialogue on gender dynamics, which is likely to create an impression in society.

The plot unfolds the larger narrative of oppression faced by all genders in polarised society. Saba's portrayal of an unnamed, forceful woman is remarkable. Donning an all-white elegant saree, her character also shows societal norms and engaging in inspiring dialogue.

The jewellery in her forearms depicts chains that apparently chain up strong women, and social media users are expecting a powerful performance from Saba.

Another key role in the project played by the role of unnamed man, shows a toxic feature of man from a male-dominated society. The project is a portrayal of the wrongs done by any of the gender.

Lately, Saba teamed up with ‘Thiksome’ and NCA and came up with a video explaining the pains men and women go through. Meanwhile, fans are excited, some compared the content with Netflix while others praised Saba for doing justice to this role.

