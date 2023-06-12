‘Jins’ starring Saba Qamar inspires dialogue on gender dynamics in society

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar continues to mesmerise fans with her undeniable charm and exceptional talent, and her upcoming project Jins offers an intriguing tagline.
Jins is a theatrical Urdu poetry piece that gives a glimpse of the tragic emotional landscape between two contrasting spectrums. The project offers a dialogue on gender dynamics, which is likely to create an impression in society.
The plot unfolds the larger narrative of oppression faced by all genders in polarised society. Saba's portrayal of an unnamed, forceful woman is remarkable. Donning an all-white elegant saree, her character also shows societal norms and engaging in inspiring dialogue.
The jewellery in her forearms depicts chains that apparently chain up strong women, and social media users are expecting a powerful performance from Saba.
Another key role in the project played by the role of unnamed man, shows a toxic feature of man from a male-dominated society. The project is a portrayal of the wrongs done by any of the gender.
Lately, Saba teamed up with ‘Thiksome’ and NCA and came up with a video explaining the pains men and women go through. Meanwhile, fans are excited, some compared the content with Netflix while others praised Saba for doing justice to this role.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, during the early hours of trading in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.97, with a slight decline of Rs0.04.
Last week, PKR depreciated 0.43 percent in the interbank market while in the open market, the rupee’s fall was slightly higher.
Lately, Fitch Ratings said Pakistan is not expected to further devalue its currency as pressure on the rupee has decreased. “We currently do not expect a large further devaluation of the Pakistan rupee,” Krisjanis Krustins, a Hong Kong-based director at Fitch told Bloomberg as the South Asian country is scrambling to revive the loan deal with the global lender.
“Although the currency has been very stable over the past few months, pressure on the reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan has also been contained, which suggests minimal interventions to support the currency,” the official said.
Pakistan’s ninth review has been pending since November last despite implementing the conditions laid forth by the IMF.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
