'No amount of time can heal the sorrow’ – Fiza Ali mourns death of elder sister 

Web Desk 04:31 PM | 12 Jun, 2023
Source: Instagram

KARACHI – The elder sister of Lollywood diva Fiza Ali passed away, the actress announced the sad demise on social media. 

Taking to Instagram, the Lagan star shared an old video of his sister, who can be seen enjoying a swing, and wrote a heart-wrenching note. 

“It is a very painful time when we loss of a loved ones. Sisters are some of the most important relationships in life. throughout your life ,your sister is always there during your good times and bad times but when we loss our loving sister then we’ve doubt about the meaning of life and it’s value,” she penned.

Saying she will miss her sister a lot, Fiza Ali added: No amount of time can heal the sorrow of your passing away ,May God bless your soul my Sis Api janu today I feel without my sister is like a bird without a wings ,you played a big part of my life but now that you are gone the love that I still have for you will go and on and on ,no one can take your place you have touched my life in ways I can’t describe”. 

While concluding the post, she asked fans to prayer for the departing soul. 

Fiza Ali shares story of her struggle in showbiz

