'No amount of time can heal the sorrow’ – Fiza Ali mourns death of elder sister 

KARACHI – The elder sister of Lollywood diva Fiza Ali passed away, the actress announced the sad demise on social media.
Taking to Instagram, the Lagan star shared an old video of his sister, who can be seen enjoying a swing, and wrote a heart-wrenching note.
“It is a very painful time when we loss of a loved ones. Sisters are some of the most important relationships in life. throughout your life ,your sister is always there during your good times and bad times but when we loss our loving sister then we’ve doubt about the meaning of life and it’s value,” she penned.
Saying she will miss her sister a lot, Fiza Ali added: No amount of time can heal the sorrow of your passing away ,May God bless your soul my Sis Api janu today I feel without my sister is like a bird without a wings ,you played a big part of my life but now that you are gone the love that I still have for you will go and on and on ,no one can take your place you have touched my life in ways I can’t describe”.
While concluding the post, she asked fans to prayer for the departing soul.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Karachi
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Quetta
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Attock
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Multan
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
