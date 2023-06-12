SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 21%

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to maintain the policy rate unchanged at 21 percent, according to a press release issued on Monday.
Explaining reasons behind the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision, the central bank: “The MPC [Monetary Policy Committee] noted that higher inflation outturns for April and May were broadly as anticipated.
The committee also noted a sequential ease in inflation expectations of both consumers and businesses from their recent peaks.
It expects domestic demand to remain subdued amid tight monetary stance, domestic uncertainty and continuing stress on external account.
In this backdrop, and given the declining m/m trend, the MPC views inflation to have peaked at 38 percent in May 2023, and barring any unforeseen developments, expects it to start falling from June onwards.
The MPC noted that the provisional National Accounts estimates show real GDP growth to have decelerated considerably during FY23.
It added that the current account balance recorded back-to-back surpluses in March and April 2023, which reduced some pressures on foreign exchange reserves.
“Third, the government unveiled the budget for FY24 on June 9, which envisages a slightly contractionary fiscal stance against the revised estimates for FY23. Fourth, the global commodity prices and financial conditions have eased recently and are expected to persist in near term,” read the SBP statement.
The MPC also took stock of the cumulative impact of the substantial monetary tightening undertaken so far, which is still unfolding. On balance, the MPC views the current monetary policy stance, with positive real interest rates on forward looking basis, as appropriate to anchor inflation expectations and to bring down inflation towards the medium term target - barring any unexpected domestic and external shocks.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, during the early hours of trading in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.97, with a slight decline of Rs0.04.
Last week, PKR depreciated 0.43 percent in the interbank market while in the open market, the rupee’s fall was slightly higher.
Lately, Fitch Ratings said Pakistan is not expected to further devalue its currency as pressure on the rupee has decreased. “We currently do not expect a large further devaluation of the Pakistan rupee,” Krisjanis Krustins, a Hong Kong-based director at Fitch told Bloomberg as the South Asian country is scrambling to revive the loan deal with the global lender.
“Although the currency has been very stable over the past few months, pressure on the reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan has also been contained, which suggests minimal interventions to support the currency,” the official said.
Pakistan’s ninth review has been pending since November last despite implementing the conditions laid forth by the IMF.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Karachi
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Quetta
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Attock
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Multan
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
