Honda increases car prices again
Share
KARACHI – Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd (HACL) has once against increased the prices of various models by up to Rs400,000.
The price of Honda City 1.2L MT and CVT models has surged to Rs3.129 million and Rs3.249 million, after an increase of Rs400,000 and Rs300,000, respectively.
The new price of City 1.5L CVT, 1.5L City Asp MT and 1.5L Asp CVT is Rs3.446m, Rs3.579m and Rs3.749m, witnessing a surge of Rs295,000-300,000.
The price of BR-V CVT S has been increased by Rs390,000 to Rs4.079m, while the new prices of Honda Civic 1.5L Turbo M-CVT, Oriel 1.5L Turbo M-CVT and RS 1.5L Turbo LL-CVT have been announced as Rs5.399m, Rs5.649m and Rs6.499m, respectively.
According to notification issued to the authorised dealers, the new prices will be effective on current back order and orders booked from March 26 onwards.
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on Aramco oil facility in Saudi ...11:21 AM | 26 Mar, 2022
- Security beefed up, Red Zone sealed in Islamabad ahead of PTI, PDM ...10:42 AM | 26 Mar, 2022
- Honda increases car prices again09:55 AM | 26 Mar, 2022
- ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 71 runs09:22 AM | 26 Mar, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:38 AM | 26 Mar, 2022
- Celebrities react to Sajal Aly-Ahad Raza Mir's alleged separation07:00 PM | 25 Mar, 2022
- TikTok star Alishbah Anjum shows off her glamorous look in new viral ...06:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2022
- Mariyam Nafees ties the knot in a beautiful Nikkah ceremony05:40 PM | 25 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022