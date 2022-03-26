Honda increases car prices again

KARACHI – Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd (HACL) has once against increased the prices of various models by up to Rs400,000.

The price of Honda City 1.2L MT and CVT models has surged to Rs3.129 million and Rs3.249 million, after an increase of Rs400,000 and Rs300,000, respectively.

The new price of City 1.5L CVT, 1.5L City Asp MT and 1.5L Asp CVT is Rs3.446m, Rs3.579m and Rs3.749m, witnessing a surge of Rs295,000-300,000.

The price of BR-V CVT S has been increased by Rs390,000 to Rs4.079m, while the new prices of Honda Civic 1.5L Turbo M-CVT, Oriel 1.5L Turbo M-CVT and RS 1.5L Turbo LL-CVT have been announced as Rs5.399m, Rs5.649m and Rs6.499m, respectively.

According to notification issued to the authorised dealers, the new prices will be effective on current back order and orders booked from March 26 onwards.