Honda increases car prices again

09:55 AM | 26 Mar, 2022
Honda increases car prices again
Source: Honda Atlas Cars Ltd (Facebook)
Share

KARACHI – Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd (HACL) has once against increased the prices of various models by up to Rs400,000.

The price of Honda City 1.2L MT and CVT models has surged to Rs3.129 million and Rs3.249 million, after an increase of Rs400,000 and Rs300,000, respectively.

The new price of City 1.5L CVT, 1.5L City Asp MT and 1.5L Asp CVT is Rs3.446m, Rs3.579m and Rs3.749m, witnessing a surge of Rs295,000-300,000.

The price of BR-V CVT S has been increased by Rs390,000 to Rs4.079m, while the new prices of Honda Civic 1.5L Turbo M-CVT, Oriel 1.5L Turbo M-CVT and RS 1.5L Turbo LL-CVT have been announced as Rs5.399m, Rs5.649m and Rs6.499m, respectively.

According to notification issued to the authorised dealers, the new prices will be effective on current back order and orders booked from March 26 onwards.

More From This Category
ADB okays $300m loan for Pakistan’s capital ...
09:37 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
PITB Incubation Wing Hosts National Startup Expo
05:45 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Syngenta Pakistan appoints Tabbish Mahmood as ...
04:19 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Utility stores jack up rice, basin prices ahead ...
02:35 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
Belgian Commercial Attache calls on CEO RUDA
05:51 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
Prices of petroleum products stay unchanged amid ...
10:31 PM | 15 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali receives compliments from COAS Bajwa over outstanding performance
07:45 PM | 25 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr