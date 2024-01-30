Petrol price in Pakistan to go up by Rs8 per litre from Feb 1

KARACHI – The caretaker setup is set to increase petrol price for February 2024, amid surge in global oil rates.
Reports in local media said petrol price is expected to see Rs7.85 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) is likely to go up by Rs 2 to based on exchange rate adjustment for next two weeks.
The expected hike in petrol prices will be based on at exchange adjustment of Rs 2.75 per litre on petrol and Rs 4.50 per litre on HSD, per reports.
Meanwhile, the price of kerosene oil (kero) and light diesel oil (LDO) will also saw marginal increase.
The surge in petrol price is expected to be the first hike in petroleum products prices since November 2023, and it confused masses as it is coming just before general elections.
Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has yet to work out the recommended fuel prices and the final decision will be made tomorrow on January 31, 2024.
It has been learnt that the caretakers mulled increase in petrol prices, and the move is being linked to the price increase in the global market in wake of regional tensions and Gaza war.
Amid regional tensions, the international market saw a surge in the oil price, as the crude climbed from $76 to $80 per barrel.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.75 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.75
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|182
|183.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|39.4
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|90.39
|915.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.17
|59.77
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.63
|326.13
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
