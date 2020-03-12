Coronavirus fear forces Asian Development Bank to close headquarters in Manila
Share
MANILA - The Asian Development Bank has closed its headquarters in Philippines where the senate has also been placed under lockdown after some visitors to both buildings found infected with novel Coronavirus.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will also go under medical checkup as a precautionary step. In the country, 49 people were tested positive for the fatal disease while one person has died.
The ADB said it will continue to operate as usual while a decision about reopen the office will be taken by the in coming days.
“The safety of staff, visitors to the bank, and their families is of utmost importance to us,” ADB official Deborah Stokes said in a statement. “We are providing support to the staff who interacted with the visitor.”
ADB has more than 2,600 full-time staff in Manila.
The decision comes a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) described the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic for the first time on Wednesday.
There are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people have lost their lives. Thousands more are fighting for their lives in hospitals.
- KP cabinet holds emergency meeting today over coronavirus threat09:59 AM | 13 Mar, 2020
- NSC to discuss steps to prevent coronavirus outbreak today09:02 AM | 13 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus fear: Sindh decides to close schools upto May 31 for ...08:33 AM | 13 Mar, 2020
- 179,000 Pakistani pilgrims to perform Hajj 202008:48 PM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus: PSL matches to be played without spectators in Karachi08:39 PM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Punjab Culture Day to be celebrated on March 14, 202002:25 PM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Are Humaima Malick, Dua Malik quitting showbiz industry?02:07 PM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly kick off wedding festivities01:55 PM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019