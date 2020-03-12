Are Humaima Malick, Dua Malik quitting showbiz industry?
Web Desk
02:07 PM | 12 Mar, 2020
KARACHI - Pakistani singer and host Dua Malik has hinted at quitting the showbiz industry following in the footsteps of her brother, Feroze Khan.

Malik had announced to quit the showbiz industry to embark on a spiritual journey. He shared the news via Twitter with his fans on Friday.

In a recent interview, when Dua was questioned if she and her sister Humaima Malick have similar plans, she said, “Very soon you will find this kind of tweet from me and then by Humaima.”

The starlet said her family has developed a deep connection with spirituality and it is because we all siblings are self-made.

Earlier, Humaima extended wishes to her brother on his decision to bid farewell to showbiz.

“I am going through that time of my life when my siblings are playing a role of inspiration for. Dear @ferozekhaan, we all are so proud of your decision to chose your path of Siraatul Mustaqeem. You are blessed that Allah has chosen you at such a young age,” she had tweeted.

Feroze Khan had also shared that he will use the media platform for spreading the teachings of Islam.

