Feroze Khan bids farewell to the showbiz industry

Actor Feroze Khan announced on Friday that he is saying goodbye to the showbiz industry for religious reasons.

Putting an end to the conjecture surrounding reasons why he deleted his Instagram account a couple of weeks ago, the actor took to Twitter to issue a statement for his fans:

- my fans have been waiting for a statement from me. I announce that I quit the showbiz industry and will only act and provide my services for the teaching of Islam through this platform if needed else anything but this InshAllah,Request you all to pray for me and my loved ones. — Feroze Khan (@ferozekhaan) March 6, 2020

"My fans have been waiting for a statement from me. I announce that I quit the showbiz industry and will only act and provide my services for the teaching of Islam through this platform if needed else anything but this InshAllah, Request you all to pray for me and my loved ones," he tweeted.

Last month, the Khaani actor’s wife Alizey shared a picture with Khan and wished for his spiritual journey.

“May this spiritual journey brings more faith in your life and serve the purpose,” she wrote.

He is currently winning hearts as Hamza in ‘Ishqiya’ alongside Hania Aamir and Ramsha Khan.

This project might be his last drama on television while the upcoming film Tich Button will be his last cinematic outing.

