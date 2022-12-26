Zhalay Sarhadi gives befitting reply to keyboard warriors

With a career spanning multiple hits and highly acclaimed dramatic projects, Zhalay Sarhadi has proven that she is very uncompromising in her deliverance as an actress.

Apart from her acting project, this year, the Dil e Janam star has been keeping fans hooked on her witty content.

With applause comes critique but Zhalay has a special message for ‘keyboard warriors’.She mimicked a humorous script to prove her innocence in the funny reel. “Dedicated to all the keyboard warriors on the socials,” Sarhadi wrote in the caption of the post.

The clip was played by thousands of her followers on the Instagram and received numerous likes and comments for fellow celebrities.

Sarhadi is quite consistent with the entertaining content on her social media handles and often posts funny reels and trending TikTok videos for her fans.

On the work front, Zhalay was last seen in the crime thriller movie Carma. Apart from that, she earlier impressed us with Jalaibee as well as her movie Chalay Thay Saath.