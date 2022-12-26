Search

Lifestyle

Zhalay Sarhadi gives befitting reply to keyboard warriors

Web Desk 07:53 PM | 26 Dec, 2022
Zhalay Sarhadi gives befitting reply to keyboard warriors
Source: Zhalay Sarhadi (Instagram)

With a career spanning multiple hits and highly acclaimed dramatic projects, Zhalay Sarhadi has proven that she is very uncompromising in her deliverance as an actress.

Apart from her acting project, this year, the Dil e Janam star has been keeping fans hooked on her witty content.

With applause comes critique but Zhalay has a special message for ‘keyboard warriors’.She mimicked a humorous script to prove her innocence in the funny reel. “Dedicated to all the keyboard warriors on the socials,” Sarhadi wrote in the caption of the post.

The clip was played by thousands of her followers on the Instagram and received numerous likes and comments for fellow celebrities.

Sarhadi is quite consistent with the entertaining content on her social media handles and often posts funny reels and trending TikTok videos for her fans.

On the work front, Zhalay was last seen in the crime thriller movie Carma. Apart from that, she earlier impressed us with Jalaibee as well as her movie Chalay Thay Saath.

Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video

Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill gives serious bridal vibes in latest pictures

07:43 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Malala gives a winning pep talk to U-19 Pakistani women cricketers ahead of World Cup

03:52 PM | 16 Dec, 2022

Ayesha Omar gives befitting reply to trolls for moral policing

06:00 PM | 15 Dec, 2022

Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video

03:45 PM | 5 Dec, 2022

Merub Ali gives a befitting reply to people body shaming her

05:17 PM | 17 Nov, 2022

Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new funny video

05:40 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Sonya Hussyn celebrates Quaid e Azam's birthday and Christmas

08:47 PM | 26 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 26, 2022

08:44 AM | 26 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 26, 2022 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.4 234.85
Euro EUR 259.5 262
UK Pound Sterling GBP 295 298
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 152 153.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.16 606.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.09 167.44
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.25 32.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.03 29.38
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 741
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 587.99 592.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.75 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 243.84 242.62
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 175,900 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Karachi PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Islamabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Peshawar PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Quetta PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Sialkot PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Attock PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Gujranwala PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Jehlum PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Multan PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Bahawalpur PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Gujrat PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Nawabshah PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Chakwal PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Hyderabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Nowshehra PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Sargodha PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Faisalabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Mirpur PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: