FM Bilawal, Saudi counterpart vow to deepen bilateral cooperation in a phone call

The Kingdom announces strong support for Pakistan’s post-flood reconstruction

08:20 PM | 26 Dec, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud reiterated their mutual commitment to further enhance and deepen bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

The both high ups expressed their resolve in a phone call, said the Foreign Affairs office in a statement on Monday.

FM Bilawal Bhutto thanked the leadership of the Kingdom for valuable flood relief assistance to Pakistan. He apprised his Saudi counterpart of the upcoming International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, which is being held in Geneva on 9 January 2023.

The Saudi foreign minister conveyed the Kingdom’s strong support for all initiatives aimed at strengthening and reinforcing Pakistan’s post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts.

The two top officials also discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan. They reaffirmed the importance of guaranteeing women’s rights and their full and equal participation in all aspects of life. They also reiterated their support for security, stability and peace in Afghanistan and the importance of international engagement for building a more sustainable future for the Afghan people. 

Washington ready to fund Pakistan to enhance border security amid rising attacks: FM Bilawal

