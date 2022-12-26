FM Bilawal, Saudi counterpart vow to deepen bilateral cooperation in a phone call

The Kingdom announces strong support for Pakistan’s post-flood reconstruction
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud reiterated their mutual commitment to further enhance and deepen bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.
The both high ups expressed their resolve in a phone call, said the Foreign Affairs office in a statement on Monday.
FM Bilawal Bhutto thanked the leadership of the Kingdom for valuable flood relief assistance to Pakistan. He apprised his Saudi counterpart of the upcoming International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, which is being held in Geneva on 9 January 2023.
The Saudi foreign minister conveyed the Kingdom’s strong support for all initiatives aimed at strengthening and reinforcing Pakistan’s post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts.
The two top officials also discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan. They reaffirmed the importance of guaranteeing women’s rights and their full and equal participation in all aspects of life. They also reiterated their support for security, stability and peace in Afghanistan and the importance of international engagement for building a more sustainable future for the Afghan people.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 26, 2022 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.4
|234.85
|Euro
|EUR
|259.5
|262
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|295
|298
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|152
|153.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.16
|606.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.09
|167.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.25
|32.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.03
|29.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|741
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|587.99
|592.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.75
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|243.84
|242.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 175,900 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Karachi
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Islamabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Peshawar
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Quetta
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Sialkot
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Attock
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Gujranwala
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Jehlum
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Multan
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Gujrat
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Nawabshah
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Chakwal
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Hyderabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Nowshehra
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Sargodha
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Faisalabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Mirpur
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
