PM Shehbaz lauds UN chief for unprecedented support to flood victims in Pakistan
Web Desk
02:40 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
Source: Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for his unprecedented support to the flood victims in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz Sharif said UNSG's two-day visit had been critical in raising awareness about the human tragedy. He said Pakistan needs global support to overcome this challenge.

The prime minister said during his visit to the flood-affected areas and camps under scorching heat, the UN Secretary General was overwhelmed by the scale of devastation that has engulfed Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif said UNSG's voice has become the voice of flood victims. The world should pay heed to what he said about climate change.

