PM Shehbaz lauds UN chief for unprecedented support to flood victims in Pakistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for his unprecedented support to the flood victims in Pakistan.
Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz Sharif said UNSG's two-day visit had been critical in raising awareness about the human tragedy. He said Pakistan needs global support to overcome this challenge.
میں UN SG @antonioguterres کا سیلاب متاثرین کی مثالی حمایت کیلئےشکرگزار ہوں.انکا دو روزہ دورہ اس انسانی سانحے کےبارے دنیا بھر میں آگاہی پھیلانے کیلئے نہایت اہم رہا. انکی ہمدردی اور قائدانہ خصوصیات نے مجھےمتاثر کیا.پاکستان کو اس چیلینج سےنبردآزما ہونےکیلئے عالمی تعاون کی ضرورت ہے— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 11, 2022
The prime minister said during his visit to the flood-affected areas and camps under scorching heat, the UN Secretary General was overwhelmed by the scale of devastation that has engulfed Pakistan.
Shehbaz Sharif said UNSG's voice has become the voice of flood victims. The world should pay heed to what he said about climate change.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres leaves ... 10:41 AM | 11 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD – United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has left after concluding his two-day visit to ...
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:36 AM | 12 Sep, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 September 202208:10 AM | 12 Sep, 2022
- Iraq allows entry to around 5,000 Pakistani pilgrims stranded on Iran ...11:45 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani 'Ken Doll' rocks stage with bhangra performance on Abrarul ...11:15 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
- PAKvSL: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to lift sixth Asia Cup trophy10:53 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
- TIFF22: Sajal Aly strikes a pose with Imran Khan's sons at Jemima's ...07:31 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
- Rakhi Sawant surprises fans with drastic wardrobe changes08:52 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
- Naimal Khawar looks breathtaking in latest pictures07:08 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022