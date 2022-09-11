UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres leaves after visiting flood-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has left after concluding his two-day visit to flood-hit Pakistan.

He visited the South Asian country on 9th and 10th of this month to show solidarity with the people of Pakistan who are braving a colossal climate-induced natural disaster caused by unprecedented rains and floods across the country, reported Radio Pakistan.

During his visit, the UN secretary general called for substantial and sustained support and solidarity from the international community to overcome the enormous challenges posed by the unprecedented climate induced floods in Pakistan.

Besides high-level meetings, briefings, interactions with displaced people, UN country representatives, civil society and media, he also visited flood affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan, where he was given an overview of the rescue and relief efforts of the Pakistani government and national and international partners. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accompanied him during his visit to flood-hit areas.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for his unprecedented support to the flood victims.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said UNSG's two-day visit has been critical in raising awareness about the human tragedy. He said Pakistan needs global support to overcome this challenge.