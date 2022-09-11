Malala Yousafzai shares adorable pictures with husband
The youngest Nobel laureate got married to Asser Malik last year
Share
The youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai rose to international prominence when she was shot and injured in a Taliban attack in Swat, Pakistan. The young Pakistani girl is a spokesperson for uneducated girls and women all around the world as she is considered a beacon of hope and women empowerment.
Following the attack, Yousafzai went abroad for her graduation from Oxford University and successfully graduated. Yousafzai works as a Girls’ education activist also working on collecting funds to empower women. Malala also co-authored a book I Am Malala which became an international bestseller in 2013.
Yousafzai is married to Asser Malik, a LUMS graduate. The couple enjoys immense love from their fans, especially with the PDA-filled pictures shared by Malala on Instagram. From time to time, Yousafzai shares pictures with her husband showing how much they're in love and giving netizens couple goals.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Yousafzai got married to Asser Malik in November 2021 in a small nikkah ceremony in Birmingham. Asser Malik belongs to a Punjabi family. Malik is a LUMS graduate and holds a significant position in Pakistan Cricket Board.
'Burqa or Bikini': Pakistani Nobel laureate ... 09:08 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
LONDON – Pakistani activist for girls' education and the world’s youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai ...
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:17 AM | 12 Sep, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 September 202208:10 AM | 12 Sep, 2022
- Iraq allows entry to around 5,000 Pakistani pilgrims stranded on Iran ...11:45 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani 'Ken Doll' rocks stage with bhangra performance on Abrarul ...11:15 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
- PAKvSL: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to lift sixth Asia Cup trophy10:53 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
- TIFF22: Sajal Aly strikes a pose with Imran Khan's sons at Jemima's ...07:31 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
- Rakhi Sawant surprises fans with drastic wardrobe changes08:52 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
- Naimal Khawar looks breathtaking in latest pictures07:08 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022