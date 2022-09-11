Malala Yousafzai shares adorable pictures with husband

The youngest Nobel laureate got married to Asser Malik last year

Noor Fatima
03:49 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
Source: Malala (Instagram)
Share

The youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai rose to international prominence when she was shot and injured in a Taliban attack in Swat, Pakistan. The young Pakistani girl is a spokesperson for uneducated girls and women all around the world as she is considered a beacon of hope and women empowerment. 

Following the attack, Yousafzai went abroad for her graduation from Oxford University and successfully graduated. Yousafzai works as a Girls’ education activist also working on collecting funds to empower women. Malala also co-authored a book I Am Malala which became an international bestseller in 2013.

Yousafzai is married to Asser Malik, a LUMS graduate. The couple enjoys immense love from their fans, especially with the PDA-filled pictures shared by Malala on Instagram. From time to time, Yousafzai shares pictures with her husband showing how much they're in love and giving netizens couple goals.

Yousafzai got married to Asser Malik in November 2021 in a small nikkah ceremony in Birmingham. Asser Malik belongs to a Punjabi family. Malik is a LUMS graduate and holds a significant position in Pakistan Cricket Board.

