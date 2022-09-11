PAKvSL: Lahore holds Pakistan’s biggest screening of Asia Cup Final
LAHORE – All preparations have been made for the screening of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20 Asia Cup final match on the country’s biggest screen at the National Hockey Stadium.
Earlier, Punjab provincial Minister for Sports, Malik Taimoor Masood, confirmed that the ministry will broadcast the 2022 Asia Cup final against Islanders on the country’s biggest screen on Sunday (today).
Five committees have been formed under the supervision of DG-Sports Punjab to conduct the grand live screening event of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20 Asia Cup final match in a befitting manner.
Come join us to watch Asia Cup final on Pakistan's biggest Live Screening and Support our team at National Hockey Stadium Lahore. 🇵🇰🏆#AsiaCup2022Final #PAKvsSL #pakistan #cricket #AsiaCup2022 #Pakistan #SportsBoardPunjab #punjab pic.twitter.com/WeDmXDKReZ— Sports Board Punjab (@Sports_BoardPB) September 11, 2022
Officials also invited cricket fans to visit the national stadium to support Men in Green and to enjoy the game at the National Hockey Stadium.
Pakistan and Sri Lanka will face off in an exciting Asia Cup 2022 final at the Dubai International Stadium. Men in Green earlier successfully qualified for the final after a phenomenal performance in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s, defeating India and Afghanistan in thrilling finishes, before losing to Sri Lanka in the last match.
Pakistan however lost their final Super Four against Lankan Lions earlier this week.
Team Green made two changes in the squad for today’s game, Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah, who were rested for the Super Four match, will be included in the team.
PAKvSL: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to lift sixth ...
DUBAI – Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs in the final of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket ...
Meanwhile, pacer Shahnawaz Dahani, who sustained a side strain ahead of the Asia Cup tie against India, was also declared fit for the game.
