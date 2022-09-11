Shah Rukh Khan's 'Brahmastra' cameo leaves fans in awe

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Brahmastra' cameo leaves fans in awe
The King khan of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan has a knack for giving outstanding performances in any and every film project he's cast in whether it's a lead role or a cameo one. Khan's role in Brahmastra left the audience in awe of the superstar's charisma with many netizens claiming his impeccable performance gave off Swades vibes.

Social media platform Twitter is flooded with tweets of loyal SRK fans going gaga over his appearance in Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as lead characters.

Eagle-eyed Twitter users created a parallel between the Kal Ho Na Ho actor's character in Ashutosh Gowarika’s 2004 film Swades named Mohan Bhargav and Khan's current character in Brahmastra, which quite surprisingly also happens to be Mohan Bhargav.

For the unversed, Khan in Swades played the role of a NASA employee whereas, in Brahmastra, the Don actor is also a scientist who is a member of the Brahmanch secret community which possesses extra power.

Brahmastra was released on September 9, 2022, all over the world in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada. The film was released on 8000 screens worldwide, which is the highest number of screens for any movie in India. The sci-fi genre movie is receiving applause from netizens and critics alike for its fantastic CGI.

