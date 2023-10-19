  

Sarah Khan updates on health after undergoing MRI scan

07:47 PM | 19 Oct, 2023
Sarah Khan Falak Shabir
Source: Sarah Khan (Instagram)

Pakistani actress, Sarah Khan, had everyone worried when her darling husband, singer Falak Shabir, took to Instagram to ask for prayers with an image of the Sabaat star undergoing an MRI scan.

The actress then updated her millions of followers on her health and expressed gratitude, thanking all their fans and friends for their love and prayers.

Being the most followed actor from the Pakistani entertainment industry with a staggering 11 million followers on the picture-sharing app, the Raq e Bismil famed actress took to her Instagram story section and shared, “During a time like this we realize how much our fans and friends really mean to us. can't thank you all enough for all the love and prayers!”

“I'm home and a lot better now,” Khan added.

Before concluding the note, Khan shared sweet words praising her husband and added, “Ps. Who needs a doctor when you have a husband like @falakshabir.”

Reposting the Laapata star’s story, the Ijazat famed singer wrote, “Shukria everyone [thank you everyone]” 

Considered one of the most influential couples to grace the industry, Khan and Shabir tied the knot in 2020. Khan gave birth to their daughter, Alyana, 2, on October 08, 2021.

Falak Shabir requests prayers for wife Sarah Khan

The writer is a staff member.

