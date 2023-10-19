  

Search

World

Turkey, Jordan announce 3-day national mourning over Al-Ahli Hospital attack

Web Desk
08:27 PM | 19 Oct, 2023
Turkey, Jordan announce 3-day national mourning over Al-Ahli Hospital attack

The bloodcurdling attack on Al Ahli Hospital caught up in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict has shocked the world to its core. To stand in solidarity with their Muslim brethren, Turkey and Jordan have announced a three-day national mourning over the tragic incident.

The gruesome attack – for which neither Hamas nor Israel is ready to take the blame and keep accusing the other party – took the lives of 500 people, prompting outrage around the world over the terrible and humanitarian war crimes directed at Palestinian civilians at the hands of Israel.

Violent protests were held in different countries of the Middle East on Wednesday. Thousands of people took to the streets in Lebanon, Jordan, Yemen, Egypt, Tunisia, and the occupied West Bank to show solidarity with the citizens of Gaza.

In tandem, thousands of people also gathered outside the US and Israeli embassies in Amman, the capital of Jordan, to protest against the heinous war crimes. In response, the Jordanian government announced three days of mourning along with Turkey.

A protest was held outside the French embassy in the Tunisian capital. In Cairo, Alexandria, and other Egyptian cities, students rallied and chanted at universities to condemn Israel's airstrikes.

The conflict began on October 07 when Hamas launched a surprising attack on Israel, resulting in thousands of casualties on both sides, after Israel retaliated.

Pakistani cricketers rally for Palestine amid brutal Israeli bombardment

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

03:06 PM | 18 Oct, 2023

Malala 'horrified' at Gaza hospital bombing, urges Israel to allow ...

10:32 AM | 18 Oct, 2023

Pakistan condemns inhumane and indefensible Israeli attack on Gaza's ...

09:24 AM | 18 Oct, 2023

Bloodbath in Gaza as over 500 Palestinians killed in Israeli air ...

12:47 PM | 13 Oct, 2023

In a first, Sweden court convicts man over Quran desecration

04:23 PM | 9 Oct, 2023

'No food or fuel': Israel orders complete siege of Gaza after ...

09:18 AM | 9 Oct, 2023

Israel-Gaza war continues for third day; death toll surpasses 1100

Advertisement

Latest

08:53 PM | 19 Oct, 2023

Inside Yashma Gill's 31st birthday bash

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 19 Oct, 2023

Check out today's Horoscope 

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 19, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 293.1 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.6 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.94 743.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 37.98 38.38
Danish Krone DKK 39.28 39.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.47 1.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.58 903.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.08 59.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.88 166.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 718.74 726.74
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.49 77.19
Singapore Dollar SGD 200 202
Swedish Korona SEK 25.47 25.77
Swiss Franc CHF 307.55 310.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.68 7.83

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rate sees increase in Pakistan today

KARACHI - Per tola price of 24-karat gold on Thursday surged to Rs217,700 while price of 10 grams gold also went up accordingly.

Here's gold rate in Pakistan today:

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Karachi PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Islamabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Peshawar PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Quetta PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Sialkot PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Attock PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Gujranwala PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Jehlum PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Multan PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Bahawalpur PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Gujrat PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Nawabshah PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Chakwal PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Hyderabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Nowshehra PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Sargodha PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Faisalabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Mirpur PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: