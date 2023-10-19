Turkey, Jordan announce 3-day national mourning over Al-Ahli Hospital attack

The bloodcurdling attack on Al Ahli Hospital caught up in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict has shocked the world to its core. To stand in solidarity with their Muslim brethren, Turkey and Jordan have announced a three-day national mourning over the tragic incident.

The gruesome attack – for which neither Hamas nor Israel is ready to take the blame and keep accusing the other party – took the lives of 500 people, prompting outrage around the world over the terrible and humanitarian war crimes directed at Palestinian civilians at the hands of Israel.

Violent protests were held in different countries of the Middle East on Wednesday. Thousands of people took to the streets in Lebanon, Jordan, Yemen, Egypt, Tunisia, and the occupied West Bank to show solidarity with the citizens of Gaza.

In tandem, thousands of people also gathered outside the US and Israeli embassies in Amman, the capital of Jordan, to protest against the heinous war crimes. In response, the Jordanian government announced three days of mourning along with Turkey.

A protest was held outside the French embassy in the Tunisian capital. In Cairo, Alexandria, and other Egyptian cities, students rallied and chanted at universities to condemn Israel's airstrikes.

The conflict began on October 07 when Hamas launched a surprising attack on Israel, resulting in thousands of casualties on both sides, after Israel retaliated.