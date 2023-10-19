  

Inside Yashma Gill's 31st birthday bash

Noor Fatima
08:53 PM | 19 Oct, 2023
Yashma Gill
Source: Yashma Gill (Instagram)

Heartiest congratulations in order for Pakistani actress, Yashma Gill, as she turned 31. The Pyar Ke Sadqay famed actress is undoubtedly one of the most talented stars in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity. In addition to possessing impeccable acting prowess and critically acclaimed films and television serials under her belt, Gill is also a sweetheart which sets her apart from her contemporaries.

Loved by millions of fans, the Ghar Titli Ka Par star’s birthday bash was celebrated by a bunch of her friends from the glamour industry who threw her a lavish party to be remembered for a lifetime. The luxurious affair equated to Gill’s expensive taste for finer things in life.

Opting for a chic birthday dress, the Do Tola Pyar star was looking gorgeous as ever in her hot pink corset and black suit adorned with jewels. Looking straight out of a fairytale, the Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai star put a spin on her modern and feminine look with elements from both, complementing each other. For jewelry, Gill kept it cool with a blingy piece of statement earrings.

The Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai dined with her friends and enjoyed sushi. Gill took to Instagram to share candid moments from her lavish birthday party.

Yashma Gill turns heads as she poses in a chic black dress

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

