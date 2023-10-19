  

Search

Lifestyle

Sonya Hussyn faces backlash over latest bold pictures

Maheen Khawaja
09:19 PM | 19 Oct, 2023
Sonya Hussyn
Source: Instagram

Sonya Hussyn, the versatile Pakistani actress, continues to amaze with her remarkable performances. From her unforgettable portrayal of a boxer from Lyari in "Daadal" to her compelling roles in acclaimed dramas like "Aisi Hai Tanhai," "Mujhay Sandal Kar Do," "Mein Hari Piya," and "Kisay Chahoon", she has proven her acting prowess time and again. Each role she takes on is a testament to her remarkable range and commitment to her craft.

The Tich Button star is hotness personified in recent glamorous pictures as she flaunts her back and waist in a stunning figure-hugging red dress while enjoying a night out. Sonya radiated elegance, with her hair and makeup flawlessly executed. She shared snapshots from her outing, and there's no denying that she was the epitome of a beautiful lady in red.

She penned quite a poetic note with the pictures:

However, her outfit didn't sit well with some netizens, and their opinions were quite vocal. Here’s what they had to say:

On the professional front, Hussyn enjoys an illustrious career with many critically and commercially successful Television series and films in bank. She will next be seen in Sorry: A Love Story, and Daadal.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

06:04 PM | 18 Oct, 2023

TikTok sensation Dolly faces tax default crisis

05:37 PM | 17 Oct, 2023

Jemima Goldsmith snubs brothers Zac and Ben over anti-Palestine ...

09:21 PM | 16 Oct, 2023

Saboor Aly draws flak for her bold outfit

07:31 PM | 15 Oct, 2023

More celebrities come out to criticise those keeping silence over ...

09:45 PM | 14 Oct, 2023

Ayesha Omar shares some fabulous pictures from 42nd birthday bash

04:29 PM | 14 Oct, 2023

Sonam Kapoor sends legal notice to Youtuber over satirical video

Advertisement

Latest

10:25 PM | 19 Oct, 2023

PTI lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat beats man outside Islamabad court 'for chasing him'

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 19 Oct, 2023

Check out today's Horoscope 

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 19, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 293.1 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.6 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.94 743.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 37.98 38.38
Danish Krone DKK 39.28 39.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.47 1.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.58 903.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.08 59.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.88 166.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 718.74 726.74
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.49 77.19
Singapore Dollar SGD 200 202
Swedish Korona SEK 25.47 25.77
Swiss Franc CHF 307.55 310.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.68 7.83

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rate sees increase in Pakistan today

KARACHI - Per tola price of 24-karat gold on Thursday surged to Rs217,700 while price of 10 grams gold also went up accordingly.

Here's gold rate in Pakistan today:

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Karachi PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Islamabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Peshawar PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Quetta PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Sialkot PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Attock PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Gujranwala PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Jehlum PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Multan PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Bahawalpur PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Gujrat PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Nawabshah PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Chakwal PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Hyderabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Nowshehra PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Sargodha PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Faisalabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Mirpur PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: