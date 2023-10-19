Sonya Hussyn faces backlash over latest bold pictures

Sonya Hussyn, the versatile Pakistani actress, continues to amaze with her remarkable performances. From her unforgettable portrayal of a boxer from Lyari in "Daadal" to her compelling roles in acclaimed dramas like "Aisi Hai Tanhai," "Mujhay Sandal Kar Do," "Mein Hari Piya," and "Kisay Chahoon", she has proven her acting prowess time and again. Each role she takes on is a testament to her remarkable range and commitment to her craft.

The Tich Button star is hotness personified in recent glamorous pictures as she flaunts her back and waist in a stunning figure-hugging red dress while enjoying a night out. Sonya radiated elegance, with her hair and makeup flawlessly executed. She shared snapshots from her outing, and there's no denying that she was the epitome of a beautiful lady in red.

She penned quite a poetic note with the pictures:

However, her outfit didn't sit well with some netizens, and their opinions were quite vocal. Here’s what they had to say:

On the professional front, Hussyn enjoys an illustrious career with many critically and commercially successful Television series and films in bank. She will next be seen in Sorry: A Love Story, and Daadal.