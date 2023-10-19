  

Four soldiers martyred, six terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan encounters

Four soldiers martyred, six terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan encounters
Source: ISPR

Four soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred and six terrorists were eliminated in two encounters in North and South Waziristan districts on Thursday. 

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan Army troops had their first encounter with the terrorists in Gharyoum, North Waziristan District. In this encounter, the troops effectively engaged the terrorists and killed six of them, including a high value target, terrorist leader Hazrat Zaman alias Khawarey Mullah, who was involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area and was wanted by the law enforcement agencies. 

However, three personnel of the Pakistan Army, Lance Naik Tabbasum UI Haq (age 36 years and a resident of Rawalpindi District), Sepoy Naeem Akhtar (age 30 years and a resident of Attock District) and Sepoy Abdul Hameed (age 23 years and a resident of Multan District), were martyred during the operation.

In another exchange of fire between the troops and terrorists in the area of Asman Manza, South Waziristan District, Sepoy Farman Ali (age 25 years and a resident of Kashmore District) was martyred. 

A clean-up operation is being carried out to eliminate terrorists from these area. 

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 19 Oct, 2023

Check out today's Horoscope 

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 19, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 293.1 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.6 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.94 743.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 37.98 38.38
Danish Krone DKK 39.28 39.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.47 1.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.58 903.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.08 59.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.88 166.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 718.74 726.74
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.49 77.19
Singapore Dollar SGD 200 202
Swedish Korona SEK 25.47 25.77
Swiss Franc CHF 307.55 310.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.68 7.83

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rate sees increase in Pakistan today

KARACHI - Per tola price of 24-karat gold on Thursday surged to Rs217,700 while price of 10 grams gold also went up accordingly.

Here's gold rate in Pakistan today:

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Karachi PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Islamabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Peshawar PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Quetta PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Sialkot PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Attock PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Gujranwala PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Jehlum PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Multan PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Bahawalpur PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Gujrat PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Nawabshah PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Chakwal PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Hyderabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Nowshehra PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Sargodha PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Faisalabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Mirpur PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380

