Four soldiers martyred, six terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan encounters

Four soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred and six terrorists were eliminated in two encounters in North and South Waziristan districts on Thursday.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan Army troops had their first encounter with the terrorists in Gharyoum, North Waziristan District. In this encounter, the troops effectively engaged the terrorists and killed six of them, including a high value target, terrorist leader Hazrat Zaman alias Khawarey Mullah, who was involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area and was wanted by the law enforcement agencies.
However, three personnel of the Pakistan Army, Lance Naik Tabbasum UI Haq (age 36 years and a resident of Rawalpindi District), Sepoy Naeem Akhtar (age 30 years and a resident of Attock District) and Sepoy Abdul Hameed (age 23 years and a resident of Multan District), were martyred during the operation.
In another exchange of fire between the troops and terrorists in the area of Asman Manza, South Waziristan District, Sepoy Farman Ali (age 25 years and a resident of Kashmore District) was martyred.
A clean-up operation is being carried out to eliminate terrorists from these area.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 19, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|293.1
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.6
|345
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.94
|743.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.28
|39.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|894.58
|903.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.08
|59.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.74
|726.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200
|202
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
KARACHI - Per tola price of 24-karat gold on Thursday surged to Rs217,700 while price of 10 grams gold also went up accordingly.
Here's gold rate in Pakistan today:
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Karachi
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Quetta
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Attock
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Multan
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
