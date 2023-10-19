  

PTI lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat beats man outside Islamabad court 'for chasing him'

10:25 PM | 19 Oct, 2023
PTI lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat beats man outside Islamabad court 'for chasing him'
Source: A screengrab from Twitter video

ISLAMABAD – PTI lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat was spotted roughing up a man outside a court in the federal capital on Thursday. 

A viral video shows Marwat and his assistant knocking a man to ground and roughing him up. A policeman can also be seen trying to control the situation. 

Later, the PTI lawyer who recently made headlines for a scuffle with a PML-N senator on a live TV show, shared a statement on social media platform X.

He said a motorcyclist was chasing him when he was going to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), adding that his junior lawyer asked him not to do so but in response he misbehaved with him. 

“When I left for the Supreme Court, the unknown man continued to chase me. I stopped my vehicle in front of the entrance when the man started abusing us,” he said.

He said the policemen also tired to cool him down but he “attacked me and my junior lawyer,” adding that the incident has been recorded. 

WATCH: PTI lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat scuffles with PML-N senator on TV show

