PTI lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat beats man outside Islamabad court 'for chasing him'

ISLAMABAD – PTI lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat was spotted roughing up a man outside a court in the federal capital on Thursday.

A viral video shows Marwat and his assistant knocking a man to ground and roughing him up. A policeman can also be seen trying to control the situation.

Later, the PTI lawyer who recently made headlines for a scuffle with a PML-N senator on a live TV show, shared a statement on social media platform X.

He said a motorcyclist was chasing him when he was going to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), adding that his junior lawyer asked him not to do so but in response he misbehaved with him.

سپریم کورٹ کا واقعہ:

ایک موٹر سائیکل سوار میری گاڑی کا پیچھا کر رہا تھا، اور اسلام آباد ہائی کورٹ میں، میرے جونیئر وکیل نے اس سے کہا کہ ہمارا پیچھا نہ کریں۔ اس نے میرے محافظوں کے ساتھ بدتمیزی کی۔ میں سپریم کورٹ کے لیے روانہ ہوا، جب میں سپریم کورٹ میں وکیل پارکنگ میں داخل ہوا تو… — Sher Afzal Khan Marwat (@sherafzalmarwat) October 19, 2023

“When I left for the Supreme Court, the unknown man continued to chase me. I stopped my vehicle in front of the entrance when the man started abusing us,” he said.

He said the policemen also tired to cool him down but he “attacked me and my junior lawyer,” adding that the incident has been recorded.