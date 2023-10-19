PTI lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat beats man outside Islamabad court 'for chasing him'

ISLAMABAD – PTI lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat was spotted roughing up a man outside a court in the federal capital on Thursday.
A viral video shows Marwat and his assistant knocking a man to ground and roughing him up. A policeman can also be seen trying to control the situation.
Later, the PTI lawyer who recently made headlines for a scuffle with a PML-N senator on a live TV show, shared a statement on social media platform X.
He said a motorcyclist was chasing him when he was going to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), adding that his junior lawyer asked him not to do so but in response he misbehaved with him.
سپریم کورٹ کا واقعہ:— Sher Afzal Khan Marwat (@sherafzalmarwat) October 19, 2023
ایک موٹر سائیکل سوار میری گاڑی کا پیچھا کر رہا تھا، اور اسلام آباد ہائی کورٹ میں، میرے جونیئر وکیل نے اس سے کہا کہ ہمارا پیچھا نہ کریں۔ اس نے میرے محافظوں کے ساتھ بدتمیزی کی۔ میں سپریم کورٹ کے لیے روانہ ہوا، جب میں سپریم کورٹ میں وکیل پارکنگ میں داخل ہوا تو…
“When I left for the Supreme Court, the unknown man continued to chase me. I stopped my vehicle in front of the entrance when the man started abusing us,” he said.
He said the policemen also tired to cool him down but he “attacked me and my junior lawyer,” adding that the incident has been recorded.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 19, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|293.1
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.6
|345
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.94
|743.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.28
|39.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|894.58
|903.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.08
|59.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.74
|726.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200
|202
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
KARACHI - Per tola price of 24-karat gold on Thursday surged to Rs217,700 while price of 10 grams gold also went up accordingly.
Here's gold rate in Pakistan today:
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Karachi
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Quetta
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Attock
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Multan
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
