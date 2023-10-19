  

Pakistan President Alvi visits Embassy of Palestine, slams Israel and calls for ceasefire

10:59 PM | 19 Oct, 2023
President Dr Arif Alvi visited the Embassy of Palestine in Islamabad on Thursday to show solidarity with the Palestinian people facing Israeli war crimes and indiscriminate bombing of civilians in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories.

During his visit, Alvi called upon the international community to condemn Israel’s brutalities and its disproportionate reaction which killed thousands of innocent people.

He called for an immediate ceasefire and the opening up of a humanitarian corridor to send aid to the people who are without food, electricity and water.

The president also met the Ambassador of the State of Palestine in Islamabad Ahmed Jawad Rabei and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan would always stand by Palestine and would only accept a solution that was acceptable to the Palestinians.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said that the United Nations should debate the atrocities that happened in Palestine and the UNSC should pass a resolution to stop Israeli atrocities. He said that such brutal actions created more possibilities of hatred leading to more wars, adding that OIC should raise a strong voice in support of Palestine,

“On behalf of the Pakistani people, we condemn the brutalities happening in Gaza, the disproportionate reaction of Israel, and the apartheid for the last 30-40 years. We condemn that people are being brutalized and killed. In fact, the hospital in Gaza was bombed and more than 500 people died. All this creates more bitterness,” the president stated.

President Alvi underscored that war totally destroyed any possibility of peace, adding that walls were being raised to stop the Palestinian people from trying to achieve a peaceful two-state solution. He said that such walls would not withstand and would be razed by people.

“As long as a two-state solution is being suppressed, people will react,” he maintained.

The Palestinian ambassador thanked the President of Pakistan for visiting the Embassy of Palestine during such difficult times. He termed Israel’s actions in Gaza genocide of the Palestinian people.

Earlier, the president recorded his remarks in the condolence book in the Palestinian Embassy and expressed his deep condolences with the people of Palestine and the families of the martyrs, who lost their lives in the barbaric Israeli attacks.

