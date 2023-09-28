Search

PakistanVideos

WATCH: PTI lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat scuffles with PML-N senator on TV show

Web Desk
08:50 PM | 28 Sep, 2023
WATCH: PTI lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat scuffles with PML-N senator on TV show
Source: A screengrab from Twitter video

LAHORE – A PTI lawyer and a leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) exchanged blows when they engaged in a violent brawl during a live talk show on a private news channel. 

The talk show, “Kal Tak” on Express TV hosted by Javed Chaudhry, brought together Sher Afzal Marwat, who represents PTI Chairman Imran Khan in several cases, and PML-N Senator Afnanullah Khan, the son of late politician Mushahidullah Khan. 

The dispute began when the discussion on political issues turned heated and both started calling each other’s leaders “boot chaat” (shoe licker) – a term usually used in Pakistan to refer someone as a tout of military. 

The situation turned violent when they started dragging each other’s families. At one point, Marwat can be seen in the video standing from his seat and assaulting Afnan, who also reacts violently. 

As both are exchanging blows and abuses, the host and other staff can be seen trying to taking them away from each other. 

Watch: PTI’s Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps, abuses PPP’s Qadir Mandokhel during TV show

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:13 AM | 28 Sep, 2023

Farrukh Habib picked up in Gwadar: PTI

05:23 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

WATCH: First Look of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Tiger 3'

05:49 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

Shilpa Shetty recalls being pushed by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ...

07:30 AM | 27 Sep, 2023

WATCH — Nimra Khan, Yashma Gill take Dubai to "new heights”

12:18 AM | 26 Sep, 2023

WATCH — Journalist reveals shocking details about Imran Riaz Khan

11:44 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Sanam Javaid, other PTI women arrested again after release from Kot ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:15 PM | 28 Sep, 2023

WATCH: Babar Azam's special net session in India ahead of World Cup 2023

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 28 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 28th September, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues recovery against dollar, rises by Rs1.04 in interbank

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday with the local currency’s recovery relating to crackdown launched against hoarders and outflows of the foreign currency through unlawful means.

During the intraday trading, PKR moved up against the USD, and hovered at 287.73, with an increase of Rs1.04, in the interbank market.

Yesterday, the Pakistani rupee appreciated 0.36pc to settle at 288.75.

Last week, the government said a crackdown to prevent cross-border smuggling was initiated across Pakistan. The country’s central bank also stepped up supervision of the foreign exchange market, ordering banks to set up separate entities to conduct forex transactions.

The SBP also introduced structural reforms in the exchange companies’ sector to provide better services and to ensure a transparent system.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/28-Sep-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-sept-28-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 28, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,600 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 177,700. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 28 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Karachi PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Islamabad PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Peshawar PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Quetta PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Sialkot PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Attock PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Gujranwala PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Jehlum PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Multan PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Bahawalpur PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Gujrat PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Nawabshah PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Chakwal PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Hyderabad PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Nowshehra PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Sargodha PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Faisalabad PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Mirpur PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: