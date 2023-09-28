WATCH: PTI lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat scuffles with PML-N senator on TV show

LAHORE – A PTI lawyer and a leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) exchanged blows when they engaged in a violent brawl during a live talk show on a private news channel.

The talk show, “Kal Tak” on Express TV hosted by Javed Chaudhry, brought together Sher Afzal Marwat, who represents PTI Chairman Imran Khan in several cases, and PML-N Senator Afnanullah Khan, the son of late politician Mushahidullah Khan.

The dispute began when the discussion on political issues turned heated and both started calling each other’s leaders “boot chaat” (shoe licker) – a term usually used in Pakistan to refer someone as a tout of military.

The situation turned violent when they started dragging each other’s families. At one point, Marwat can be seen in the video standing from his seat and assaulting Afnan, who also reacts violently.

یہ لو ویڈیو اگئی ہے۔شیر افضل اور افنان والی pic.twitter.com/pAp30THpYx — Arslan Baloch (@balochi5252) September 28, 2023

As both are exchanging blows and abuses, the host and other staff can be seen trying to taking them away from each other.