Watch: PTI’s Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps, abuses PPP’s Qadir Mandokhel during TV show

LAHORE – Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan engaged in a brawl with PPP lawmaker Qadir Mandokhel during the recording of the current affair program of a private news channel.

A short video clip of CM’s aide and Pakistan People’s Party MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhail has gone viral, in which the two politicians can be seen abusing each other besides physical brawl.

فردوس عاشق اعوان نے پیپلز پارٹی کے رکن قومی اسمبلی قادر خان مندو خیل کو تھپڑ دے مارا pic.twitter.com/SDYve9OMtq — Muhammad Umair (@MohUmair87) June 9, 2021

Reports in local media cited that PPP’s lawmaker accused former Information Minister of committing corruption that led to a verbal duel.

Following the event, Awan took to her official handle and claimed that Mandokhel had used inappropriate language which angered her, and that only a one-sided story was being shared in the video. Awan urged the mainstream media to release the full clip.

ٹاک شو کے دوران پیپلزپارٹی کے قادر مندوخیل کی جانب دھمکیاں دی گئیں۔ قادر مندوخیل نے بدزبانی اور بدکلامی کرتے ہوئے میرے مرحوم والد اور مجھے گالیاں دیں۔ اپنے دفاع میں مجھے انتہائی قدم اٹھانا پڑا! قانونی ٹیم سے مشاورت کےبعد قادر مندوخیل کےخلاف قانونی چارہ جوئی کی جائیگی۔ pic.twitter.com/7AbDNMaHV0 — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) June 9, 2021

In the video posted on her official handle, she alleged that Mandokhel threatened her. PPP leader insulted my late father. I had to take an extreme step in my defence, she added.

Awan also hinted to lodge an official complaint to make the PPP leader accountable.

Meanwhile, PPP MNA has not released its statement following the incident.