Watch: PTI’s Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps, abuses PPP’s Qadir Mandokhel during TV show

10:26 AM | 10 Jun, 2021
LAHORE – Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan engaged in a brawl with PPP lawmaker Qadir Mandokhel during the recording of the current affair program of a private news channel.

A short video clip of CM’s aide and Pakistan People’s Party MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhail has gone viral, in which the two politicians can be seen abusing each other besides physical brawl.

Reports in local media cited that PPP’s lawmaker accused former Information Minister of committing corruption that led to a verbal duel.

Following the event, Awan took to her official handle and claimed that Mandokhel had used inappropriate language which angered her, and that only a one-sided story was being shared in the video. Awan urged the mainstream media to release the full clip.

In the video posted on her official handle, she alleged that Mandokhel threatened her. PPP leader insulted my late father. I had to take an extreme step in my defence, she added.

Awan also hinted to lodge an official complaint to make the PPP leader accountable.

Meanwhile, PPP MNA has not released its statement following the incident.

