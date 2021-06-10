First solar eclipse of the year to take place today
Web Desk
12:01 PM | 10 Jun, 2021
First solar eclipse of the year to take place today
Share

ISLAMABAD – The first solar eclipse of the year 2021 will take place today however the ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse will not be sighted in Pakistan, experts said.

The ‘Annular Eclipse of the Sun’ will be witnessed in different countries Russia, Greenland, Northern Canada, North Asia, Europe, and the United States.

Meanwhile, Professor Dr. Javed Iqbal of the Institute of Space Science and Technology Karachi University said that the first solar eclipse of 2021 could not be sighted in Pakistan.

This year’s solar eclipse will last for 3 hours and 22 minutes and the eclipse will peak at 3:42 pm and end at 4:34 pm.

'Blood' moon eclipse on May 26 09:19 PM | 21 May, 2021

The total lunar eclipse of 2021 would be visible across the western US during the predawn hours on May 26. The sky ...

The kind of eclipses takes place when the Moon, passing between Earth and the Sun, is not quite close enough to our planet to completely obscure the sunlight, leaving a thin famed ring of fire that transpires during this phenomenon.

These eclipses take place every year or two, and can only be seen from a narrow pathway - only visible to approximately 0.5 percent of the Earth’s surface.

More From This Category
Saudi expert reveals most likely date for Eid Al ...
06:09 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
Pakistani ambassador greets Sweden on national day
05:50 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
Indian man who threatened to hijack plane to ...
04:28 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
'Stand against hate': UN chief urges joint fight ...
01:47 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
‘Islamophobia is real’: Canadian PM calls ...
10:17 AM | 9 Jun, 2021
American Jewish Committee opens first office in ...
12:40 AM | 9 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian actor Boman Irani’s mother dies at 94
10:00 PM | 9 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr