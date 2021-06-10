First solar eclipse of the year to take place today
Share
ISLAMABAD – The first solar eclipse of the year 2021 will take place today however the ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse will not be sighted in Pakistan, experts said.
The ‘Annular Eclipse of the Sun’ will be witnessed in different countries Russia, Greenland, Northern Canada, North Asia, Europe, and the United States.
Meanwhile, Professor Dr. Javed Iqbal of the Institute of Space Science and Technology Karachi University said that the first solar eclipse of 2021 could not be sighted in Pakistan.
This year’s solar eclipse will last for 3 hours and 22 minutes and the eclipse will peak at 3:42 pm and end at 4:34 pm.
'Blood' moon eclipse on May 26 09:19 PM | 21 May, 2021
The total lunar eclipse of 2021 would be visible across the western US during the predawn hours on May 26. The sky ...
The kind of eclipses takes place when the Moon, passing between Earth and the Sun, is not quite close enough to our planet to completely obscure the sunlight, leaving a thin famed ring of fire that transpires during this phenomenon.
These eclipses take place every year or two, and can only be seen from a narrow pathway - only visible to approximately 0.5 percent of the Earth’s surface.
- Lakki Marwat cleric arrested for threatening to kill Malala in ...01:10 PM | 10 Jun, 2021
- Punjab mulls blocking SIM cards of unvaccinated people in province12:35 PM | 10 Jun, 2021
- First solar eclipse of the year to take place today12:01 PM | 10 Jun, 2021
- PIA offers discount for senior citizens to boost Covid vaccination ...11:33 AM | 10 Jun, 2021
- PSL6 – Karachi Kings face off Multan Sultans in 16th match today11:04 AM | 10 Jun, 2021
- Selena Gomez may soon launch Rare Beauty brand in Pakistan09:32 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
- Karachi still among world's least liveable cities06:19 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
- Replace Corona tune with Surah Ar-Rahman, requests Yasir Nawaz07:02 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021