First solar eclipse of the year to take place today

ISLAMABAD – The first solar eclipse of the year 2021 will take place today however the ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse will not be sighted in Pakistan, experts said.

The ‘Annular Eclipse of the Sun’ will be witnessed in different countries Russia, Greenland, Northern Canada, North Asia, Europe, and the United States.

Meanwhile, Professor Dr. Javed Iqbal of the Institute of Space Science and Technology Karachi University said that the first solar eclipse of 2021 could not be sighted in Pakistan.

This year’s solar eclipse will last for 3 hours and 22 minutes and the eclipse will peak at 3:42 pm and end at 4:34 pm.

The kind of eclipses takes place when the Moon, passing between Earth and the Sun, is not quite close enough to our planet to completely obscure the sunlight, leaving a thin famed ring of fire that transpires during this phenomenon.

These eclipses take place every year or two, and can only be seen from a narrow pathway - only visible to approximately 0.5 percent of the Earth’s surface.