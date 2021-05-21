'Blood' moon eclipse on May 26
The total lunar eclipse of 2021 would be visible across the western US during the predawn hours on May 26.
The sky spectacle of the year, which is named as “supermoon” and Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse, will be the first total lunar eclipse in about two and a half years, according to NASA.
A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth is between the full moon and the sun. The Earth's shadow covers the moon, which often has a red color, hence it is nicknamed as the "blood" moon.
As it completely covered by the shadow of Earth, a bit of reddish sunlight still reaches the moon.
Spectators do not require special glasses to watch it, unlike the solar eclipse.
“On May 26, 2021, during early morning in the western Americas, the Moon enters the Earth's shadow, creating a total lunar eclipse, the first in almost two and a half years. This animation shows the region of the Earth where this eclipse is visible. This region shifts to the west during the eclipse. Observers near the edge of the visibility region may see only part of the eclipse because for them, the Moon sets (on the eastern or right-hand edge) or rises (on the western or left-hand edge) while the eclipse is happening,” NASA statement reads.
