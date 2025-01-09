Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Stampede At Hindu Religious Gathering Kills Six In India

AMARAVATI – At least six people were killed after a stampede occurred during a Hindu religious gathering at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh state of India.

Reports said several people were also injured in the incident and they have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The stampeded started a huge crown gathered to collect entrance tokens to visit the temple.

“The unfortunate incident […] has claimed the lives of six devotees. I pray to god to give peace to the departed souls,” Prem Kumar Jain, the spokesman of the state’s ruling Telugu Desam Party, was quoted by international media as having said.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the families of the deceased.

“My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones,” he said in a statement shared on social media platform X.

In July last year, 121 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh during a Hindu religious event.

Another 112 people lost their lives in 2016 after a huge explosion caused by fireworks display in Kerala state.

The incident at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple comes as a six-week Hindu religious festival, Kumbh Mela, is set to start in coming days.

