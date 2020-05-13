PML-N slams govt over 'unclear' strategy to handle coronavirus crisis
Web Desk
02:39 PM | 13 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmaker Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday slammed the government over what he claimed to be a unclear strategy to cope with the coronavirus situation.

Addressing the National Assembly session, the former prime minister said that four ministers spoke on the floor but they did not told anything about “what is going on in the country”.

Raising questions about lockdown policy, Abbasi recalled that the government initially said it will not impose a lockdown in the country.

“Later, it announced to eased the lockdown restrictions, after which it introduced new term smart lockdown,” he highlighted

He slammed the government for not discussing the matter in the parliament to developed an effective strategy to handle the pandemic.

