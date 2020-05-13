Meera finally returns to Pakistan

After being stranded in New York, Meera is finally coming back to Pakistan.

The actor took to Instagram to share the news of her return.

"I am so happy to be returning," says Meera in the video, and also gave a "special shout-out to the Pakistani embassy and Pakistani consulate, both in Washington DC and NYC."

"I just want to say there is so much propaganda against the government. Please [stop]."

She added, "These people go out of the way to help you and they went out of their way to help Pakistanis including me and that I witnessed."

Before practicing self-isolation at her own home, Meera will be completing 15 days in quarantine.

Last month, the Baaji star pleaded to the government to bring her back to Pakistan.

“New York is turning into a graveyard with several people dying each day. Death is inevitable but I don’t want to die in a foreign country,” said Meera in her previous video.

She had added, “Mr Prime Minister, you have always supported the artistes of our country and nations around the world are bringing their citizens back home. I am begging you, please make arrangements for me to come back. I want to die in my own country.”

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!