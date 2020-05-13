Meera finally returns to Pakistan
Share
After being stranded in New York, Meera is finally coming back to Pakistan.
The actor took to Instagram to share the news of her return.
View this post on Instagram
#meerajee Thanks to Allah, I am back in Pakistan. A big shout out to Pakistan Embassy Washington and New York Consulate. You guys are amazing. You work so hard to help our fellow Pakistanis overseas. Proud of you and praying for you! Stay blessed Pakistan! @PakEmbassyDC @PakConsulateNY #meerajee # #meera #syedairtazarubabmeera @asadmk17
"I am so happy to be returning," says Meera in the video, and also gave a "special shout-out to the Pakistani embassy and Pakistani consulate, both in Washington DC and NYC."
"I just want to say there is so much propaganda against the government. Please [stop]."
She added, "These people go out of the way to help you and they went out of their way to help Pakistanis including me and that I witnessed."
Before practicing self-isolation at her own home, Meera will be completing 15 days in quarantine.
Last month, the Baaji star pleaded to the government to bring her back to Pakistan.
View this post on Instagram
#Coronavirus #meerajee #cnn #foxnews #NewYorkers sty in your room Social distance social awareness save lives stay in your rooms social distance no social gathering respect government policies respect Prime Minister respect Prime Minister rules follow the rules save lives #PrimeMinister of 🇵🇰 #USpresident #DonaldTrump #ImranKhan respect the rules and regulations policies health awareness I’m really appreciating health workers in New York City
“New York is turning into a graveyard with several people dying each day. Death is inevitable but I don’t want to die in a foreign country,” said Meera in her previous video.
She had added, “Mr Prime Minister, you have always supported the artistes of our country and nations around the world are bringing their citizens back home. I am begging you, please make arrangements for me to come back. I want to die in my own country.”
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Coronavirus may never go away, warns WHO09:39 AM | 14 May, 2020
- PM Imran to participate in WEF’ meeting to discuss COVID-19 ...09:01 AM | 14 May, 2020
- Pakistan confirms 761 deaths; COVID-19 tally soars to 35,29808:30 AM | 14 May, 2020
- Staying productive while remote – A complete guide12:39 AM | 14 May, 2020
- Kashmir digital shutdown by India against human rights: MAPIM11:30 PM | 13 May, 2020
- Irrfan Khan’s last letter goes viral on social media04:11 PM | 13 May, 2020
- 2020 taught us that ‘we plan but God decides’: Maya Ali04:01 PM | 13 May, 2020
- Sajal Aly shares throwback picture from drama serial 'Alif'03:52 PM | 13 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020