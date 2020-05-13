Ayeza Khan joins Twitter

KARACHI - Famed Pakistani actor Ayeza Khan joined microblogging site Twitter on Tuesday and received a warm welcome from fans.

The MPTH drama actor is quite active on Instagram and keeps her 5.6 million followers updated by sharing photos and heartfelt posts on the social media platform.

Taking to Instagram, Ayeza shared the news with her fans that she is on Twitter now. “Asalamualikum and Hello Twitter Fam,” her first tweet reads.

Asalamualikum and Hello Twitter Fam ❤️ — Ayezakhan.ak (@Ayezakhanak3) May 11, 2020

Ayeza Khan is followed by more than 2000 people so far. Meanwhile, she is following only one person on Twitter that is Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier in December 2019, Ayeza shared a picture of her Twitter handle by her name created in March 2016 and boasting 168K followers. She clarified its a fake account.

