UBL donates ventilators to public hospitals for Covid-19 crisis
The Covid-19 virus pandemic has shaken the foundations of the modern world. Under these very testing times, it is essential that we do not lose sight of the suffering and pain caused by this disease and play our part in contributing back to our communities. UBL as a Corporate Citizen, has always been at the forefront in times of natural disaster by assisting the impacted in the most humane way possible.
The number of those affected by the virus is increasing exponentially and hospitals are ill-equipped to handle the influx of patients under their existing infrastructure. Especially needed, in these times, in relation to the nature of this disease, are ventilators for the most critical patients. UBL has donated four ventilators (two each) to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre and Dr. Ruth K.M. Pfau Civil Hospital, to assist them in handling the critical medical attention for patients under their care.
Ms. Sima Kamil, President & CEO, UBL said, “We hope this contribution will assist these noble healthcare givers in providing much needed care to the affected patients. I am confident that with the Almighty’s help and the courage and resilience of our nation, we will see better days and overcome this pandemic”.
