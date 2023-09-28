Here's the nomination list of LUX Style Awards 2023

Pakistani showbiz industry’s coveted award show is around the corner, and the nominations are out!
The LUX Style Awards (LSA) officially announced the nominees for the 22nd LUX Style Awards. The award ceremony will be held in Karachi, with renowned personalities from entertainment and fashion fraternities in attendance.
Following are the nominations from different fields of the entertainment and fashion industries:
FASHION
CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY
Emerging Talent of the Year
1. Abeer Asad
2. Aisha Kamran
3. Maleena Mansoor
4. Mamya Shajaffar
5. Sauban Umais
Fashion Model of the Year (Male/Female)
1. Abeer Asad
2. Fatima Hasan
3. Maha Tahirani
4. Sachal Afzal
5. Sauban Umais
Fashion Forward Brand of the Year
1. Hussain Rehar
2. Khaadi
3. Sania Maskatiya
4. Suffuse by Sana Yasir
5. Zainab Salman
Fashion Photographer/ Videographer of the Year
1. Aleena Naqvi
2. Asad bin Javed
3. HM Studio
4. MHM
5. OKB Films
Fashion Hair and Make-up Artist of the Year
1. Arshad Khan
2. Qasim Liaqat
3. Salman
4. Shainal Pervaiz
5. Sunil Nawab
Fashion Stylist of the Year
1. Hafsa Farooq
2. Mehek Saeed
3. Tabesh Khoja
4. Yasser Dar
5. Zahra Sarfraz
Most Stylish Musician of the Year
1. Aima Baig
2. Meesha Shafi
3. Risham Faiz
4. Taha G
5. Talhah Yunus
FILM
VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY
Film of the Year
1. Joyland
2. Kamli
3. London Nahi Jaunga
4. Quaid E Azam Zindabad
5. Tich Button
Best Film Actor of the Year - Male
1. Fahad Mustafa – Quaid E Azam Zindabad
2. Farhan Saeed - Tich Button
3. Feroze Khan - Tich Button
4. Humayun Saeed - London Nahi Jaunga
5. Imran Ashraf - Dum Mastam
Best Film Actor of the Year Female
1. Alina Khan – Joyland
2. Hania Amir - Parde Mein Rehne Do
3. Kubra Khan - London Nahi Jaunga
4. Mahira Khan - Quaid E Azam Zindabad
5. Saba Qamar - Kamli
Film Playback Song of the Year
1. Ehsaan Hai Tumhara - Tich Button
2. Loota Rey - Quaid E Azam Zindabad
3. Mahiya Ve Mahiya - London Nahi Jaunga
4. Mainu Tu – Kamli
5. Peela Rung - Parde Mein Rehne Do
FILM
CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY
Best Film Director of the Year
1. Saim Sadiq – Joyland
2. Sarmad Sultan Khoosat – Kamli
3. Wajahat Rauf - Parde Mein Rehne Do
4. Yasir Nawaz - Chakkar
Best Film of the Year
1. Dum Mastam
2. Ghabrana Nahi Hai
3. Joyland
4. Kamli
5. Quaid E Azam Zindabad
MUSIC
VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY
Singer of the Year
1. Abida Parveen - Tu Jhoom
2. Ali Sethi - Pasoori
3. Asfar Hussain - Mehram
4. Asim Azhar - Habibi
5. Kaifi Khalil - Kana Yaari
Song of the Year
1. Habibi - Asim Azhar
2. Kahani Suno - Kaifi Khalil
3. Pasoori - Ali Sethi and Shae Gill
4. Saaz - Auj
5. Tu Jhoom - Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal
Most Streamed Song of the Year
1. Iraaday - Abdul Hannan
2. Mehram - Asfar Hussain and Arooj Aftab
3. Pasoori - Ali Sethi and Shae Gill
4. Phir Milenge - Faisal Kapadia and Young Stunners
5. Ye Dunya - Talha Anjum, Faris Shafi and Karakoram
MUSIC
CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY
Music Producer of the Year
1. Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi - Tu Jhoom
2. Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi - Pasoori
3. Abdullah Siddiqui, Xulfi, Arsalan Hasan and Sherry Khattak - Kana Yaari
4. Xulfi and Abdullah Siddiqui - Phir Milenge
5. Zain and Xulfi - Thagyan
TELEVISION
VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY
Best TV Play
1. Hum Tum
2. Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi
3. Mere Humsafar
4. Sang-e-Mah
5. Sinf-e-Aahan
Best TV Long Serial
1. Betiyaan
2. Mushkil
3. Paristan
4. Siyani
5. Woh Pagal Si
Best TV Actor (Male)
1. Arsalan Naseer – Paristan
2. Atif Aslam – Sang-e-Mah
3. Danish Taimoor - Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi
4. Farhan Saeed - Mere Humsafar
5. Feroze Khan – Habs
Best TV Actor (Female)
1. Ayeza Khan - Chaudhry & Sons
2. Hania Amir - Mere Humsafar
3. Hiba Bukhari - Mere Humnasheen
4. Ramsha Khan - Hum Tum
5. Yumna Zaidi – Bakhtawar
Best Original Soundtrack
1. Habs
2. Hum Tum
3. Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi
4. Mere Humsafar
5. Sang-e-Mah
TELEVISION
CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY
Best Emerging Talent TV
1. Atif Aslam – Sang-e-Mah
2. Azaan Sami Khan - Ishq E Laa
3. Dananeer Mobeen – Sinf-e-Aahan
4. Janice Tessa – Habs
5. Sachal Afzal – Bakhtawar
Best Ensemble Play
1. Badshah Begum
2. Hum Tum
3. Mere Humsafar
4. Sang-e-Mah
5. Sinf-e-Aahan
Best TV Actor (Male)
1. Bilal Abbas Khan - Dobara
2. Farhan Saeed - Mere Humsafar
3. Yasir Hussain - Ek Thi Laila
4. Noman Ijaz - Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi
5. Faysal Quraishi – Dil-e-Momin
Best TV Actor (Female)
1. Hadiqa Kiani – Dobara
2. Hania Amir - Mere Humsafar
3. Iqra Aziz - Aik Thi Laila
4. Sajal Ali – Sinf-e-Aahan
5. Yumna Zaidi – Bakhtwar
Best TV Director
1. Aehsun Talish - Chauraha
2. Nadeem Baig – Sinf-e-Aahan
3. Saife Hasan – Sang-e-Mah
4. Shahid Shafaat – Bakhtawar
5. Yasir Hussain - Aik Thi Laila
Best TV Play Writer
1. Faiza Iftikhar - Aik Thi Laila
2. Mustafa Afridi – Sang-e-Mah
3. Nadia Ahmed – Bakhtawar
4. Qaiser Hayat - Ishq E Laa
5. Umera Ahmed – Sinf-e-Aahan
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday with the local currency’s recovery relating to crackdown launched against hoarders and outflows of the foreign currency through unlawful means.
During the intraday trading, PKR moved up against the USD, and hovered at 287.73, with an increase of Rs1.04, in the interbank market.
Yesterday, the Pakistani rupee appreciated 0.36pc to settle at 288.75.
Last week, the government said a crackdown to prevent cross-border smuggling was initiated across Pakistan. The country’s central bank also stepped up supervision of the foreign exchange market, ordering banks to set up separate entities to conduct forex transactions.
The SBP also introduced structural reforms in the exchange companies’ sector to provide better services and to ensure a transparent system.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/28-Sep-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-sept-28-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,600 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 177,700. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Karachi
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Quetta
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Attock
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Multan
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
