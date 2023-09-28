Search

Here's the nomination list of LUX Style Awards 2023

Noor Fatima
09:33 PM | 28 Sep, 2023
Pakistani showbiz industry’s coveted award show is around the corner, and the nominations are out! 

The LUX Style Awards (LSA) officially announced the nominees for the 22nd LUX Style Awards. The award ceremony will be held in Karachi, with renowned personalities from entertainment and fashion fraternities in attendance. 

Following are the nominations from different fields of the entertainment and fashion industries:

FASHION

CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Emerging Talent of the Year

1. Abeer Asad

2. Aisha Kamran

3. Maleena Mansoor

4. Mamya Shajaffar

5. Sauban Umais

Fashion Model of the Year (Male/Female)

1. Abeer Asad

2. Fatima Hasan

3. Maha Tahirani

4. Sachal Afzal

5. Sauban Umais

Fashion Forward Brand of the Year

1. Hussain Rehar

2. Khaadi

3. Sania Maskatiya

4. Suffuse by Sana Yasir

5. Zainab Salman

Fashion Photographer/ Videographer of the Year

1. Aleena Naqvi

2. Asad bin Javed

3. HM Studio

4. MHM

5. OKB Films

Fashion Hair and Make-up Artist of the Year

1. Arshad Khan

2. Qasim Liaqat

3. Salman

4. Shainal Pervaiz

5. Sunil Nawab

Fashion Stylist of the Year

1. Hafsa Farooq

2. Mehek Saeed

3. Tabesh Khoja

4. Yasser Dar

5. Zahra Sarfraz

Most Stylish Musician of the Year

1. Aima Baig

2. Meesha Shafi

3. Risham Faiz

4. Taha G

5. Talhah Yunus

FILM

VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Film of the Year

1. Joyland

2. Kamli

3. London Nahi Jaunga

4. Quaid E Azam Zindabad

5. Tich Button

Best Film Actor of the Year - Male

1. Fahad Mustafa – Quaid E Azam Zindabad

2. Farhan Saeed - Tich Button

3. Feroze Khan - Tich Button

4. Humayun Saeed - London Nahi Jaunga

5. Imran Ashraf - Dum Mastam

Best Film Actor of the Year Female

1. Alina Khan – Joyland

2. Hania Amir - Parde Mein Rehne Do

3. Kubra Khan - London Nahi Jaunga

4. Mahira Khan - Quaid E Azam Zindabad

5. Saba Qamar - Kamli

Film Playback Song of the Year

1. Ehsaan Hai Tumhara - Tich Button

2. Loota Rey - Quaid E Azam Zindabad

3. Mahiya Ve Mahiya - London Nahi Jaunga

4. Mainu Tu – Kamli

5. Peela Rung - Parde Mein Rehne Do

FILM

CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Best Film Director of the Year

1. Saim Sadiq – Joyland

2. Sarmad Sultan Khoosat – Kamli

3. Wajahat Rauf - Parde Mein Rehne Do

4. Yasir Nawaz - Chakkar

Best Film of the Year

1. Dum Mastam

2. Ghabrana Nahi Hai

3. Joyland

4. Kamli

5. Quaid E Azam Zindabad

MUSIC

VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Singer of the Year

1. Abida Parveen - Tu Jhoom

2. Ali Sethi - Pasoori

3. Asfar Hussain - Mehram

4. Asim Azhar - Habibi

5. Kaifi Khalil - Kana Yaari

Song of the Year

1. Habibi - Asim Azhar

2. Kahani Suno - Kaifi Khalil

3. Pasoori - Ali Sethi and Shae Gill

4. Saaz - Auj

5. Tu Jhoom - Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal

Most Streamed Song of the Year

1. Iraaday - Abdul Hannan

2. Mehram - Asfar Hussain and Arooj Aftab

3. Pasoori - Ali Sethi and Shae Gill

4. Phir Milenge - Faisal Kapadia and Young Stunners

5. Ye Dunya - Talha Anjum, Faris Shafi and Karakoram

MUSIC

CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Music Producer of the Year

1. Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi - Tu Jhoom

2. Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi - Pasoori

3. Abdullah Siddiqui, Xulfi, Arsalan Hasan and Sherry Khattak - Kana Yaari

4. Xulfi and Abdullah Siddiqui - Phir Milenge

5. Zain and Xulfi - Thagyan

TELEVISION

VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Best TV Play

1. Hum Tum

2. Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi

3. Mere Humsafar

4. Sang-e-Mah

5. Sinf-e-Aahan

Best TV Long Serial

1. Betiyaan

2. Mushkil

3. Paristan

4. Siyani

5. Woh Pagal Si

Best TV Actor (Male)

1. Arsalan Naseer – Paristan

2. Atif Aslam – Sang-e-Mah

3. Danish Taimoor - Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi

4. Farhan Saeed - Mere Humsafar

5. Feroze Khan – Habs

Best TV Actor (Female)

1. Ayeza Khan - Chaudhry & Sons

2. Hania Amir - Mere Humsafar

3. Hiba Bukhari - Mere Humnasheen

4. Ramsha Khan - Hum Tum

5. Yumna Zaidi – Bakhtawar

Best Original Soundtrack

1. Habs

2. Hum Tum

3. Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi

4. Mere Humsafar

5. Sang-e-Mah

TELEVISION

CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Best Emerging Talent TV

1. Atif Aslam – Sang-e-Mah

2. Azaan Sami Khan - Ishq E Laa

3. Dananeer Mobeen – Sinf-e-Aahan

4. Janice Tessa – Habs

5. Sachal Afzal – Bakhtawar

Best Ensemble Play

1. Badshah Begum

2. Hum Tum

3. Mere Humsafar

4. Sang-e-Mah

5. Sinf-e-Aahan

Best TV Actor (Male)

1. Bilal Abbas Khan - Dobara

2. Farhan Saeed - Mere Humsafar

3. Yasir Hussain - Ek Thi Laila

4. Noman Ijaz - Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi

5. Faysal Quraishi – Dil-e-Momin

Best TV Actor (Female)

1. Hadiqa Kiani – Dobara

2. Hania Amir - Mere Humsafar

3. Iqra Aziz - Aik Thi Laila

4. Sajal Ali – Sinf-e-Aahan

5. Yumna Zaidi – Bakhtwar

Best TV Director

1. Aehsun Talish - Chauraha

2. Nadeem Baig – Sinf-e-Aahan

3. Saife Hasan – Sang-e-Mah

4. Shahid Shafaat – Bakhtawar

5. Yasir Hussain - Aik Thi Laila

Best TV Play Writer

1. Faiza Iftikhar - Aik Thi Laila

2. Mustafa Afridi – Sang-e-Mah

3. Nadia Ahmed – Bakhtawar

4. Qaiser Hayat - Ishq E Laa

5. Umera Ahmed – Sinf-e-Aahan

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy to return LSA award following Feroze Khan's nomination

Powered By: