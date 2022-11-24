Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy to return LSA award following Feroze Khan's nomination
Share
The celebrated Academy award winner and Pakistani director, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, has won hearts once again with her staunch support for domestic violence victims. The Ms. Marvel director recently announced her daring decision in order to show solidarity with victims of domestic violence and set a precedent for those who want to empower women.
The Song of Lahore director has received many international awards including the prestigious Lux Style Award in 2012. The 44-year-old director has now announced to return the award since Lollywood actor Feroze Khan has been nominated. Khan, who has been accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Aliza Sultan, is facing public scrutiny and boycott by his industry peers.
However, Khan's nomination in the main lead actors’ category prompted Chinoy to return her 2012 LSA award suggesting that she will not stay quiet when "a domestic abuser" is nominated for the latest awards. The 3 Bahadur director then took to Instagram to announce her decision.
Social media users have lauded Chinoy for her decision.
On the professional front, Chinoy's recent works include Aagahi, Climate Change Animated Series, Freedom Fighters, Sitara: Let Girls Dream, A Life Too Shorts, and Ms. Marvel.
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to direct next Star Wars ... 05:02 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
Another proud moment for the Pakistani entertainment industry came when the two Academy Awards winner Sharmeen ...
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood03:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
-
- Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy to return LSA award following Feroze Khan's ...11:54 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Aima Baig and Bohemia exchange sweet compliments10:54 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Name of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s baby girl revealed09:45 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022