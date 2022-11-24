Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy to return LSA award following Feroze Khan's nomination

Noor Fatima
11:54 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy to return LSA award following Feroze Khan's nomination
Source: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Instagram)
Share

The celebrated Academy award winner and Pakistani director, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, has won hearts once again with her staunch support for domestic violence victims. The Ms. Marvel director recently announced her daring decision in order to show solidarity with victims of domestic violence and set a precedent for those who want to empower women.    

The Song of Lahore director has received many international awards including the prestigious Lux Style Award in 2012. The 44-year-old director has now announced to return the award since Lollywood actor Feroze Khan has been nominated. Khan, who has been accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Aliza Sultan, is facing public scrutiny and boycott by his industry peers.

However, Khan's nomination in the main lead actors’ category prompted Chinoy to return her 2012 LSA award suggesting that she will not stay quiet when "a domestic abuser" is nominated for the latest awards. The 3 Bahadur director then took to Instagram to announce her decision.

Social media users have lauded Chinoy for her decision.

On the professional front, Chinoy's recent works include Aagahi, Climate Change Animated Series, Freedom Fighters, Sitara: Let Girls Dream, A Life Too Shorts, and Ms. Marvel.

