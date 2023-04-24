Pakistani national’s body found in South Africa jungle

DURBAN – An individual has been detained and charged with murder and abduction after body of a Pakistani-origin man was found in the jungle in Inanda region of South Africa.

On Thursday shortly after 4 p.m., the victim, a 33-year-old Pakistani man, was discovered tied and choked in bushes on Eskebheni Road near Inanda Dam.

The suspect is accused of pointing out the body, which was already showing signs of decomposition.

The victim's Mazda 2 is also said to have been under the suspect's possession.

According to media reports, speaking on behalf of the provincial police, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo stated that Inanda police were looking into a murder case after a 33-year-old man's dead corpse was found on Thursday near the Inanda dam.

"One murder suspect has been taken into custody."

The defendant is expected to appear in court shortly.