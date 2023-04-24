Indian police shoot two women during search operation in Madhya Pradesh

Indian police killed two women in a fake encounter or detention during a search operation in Kadla Forest in the Balaghat area in Madhya Pradesh.

An Indian police official dubbed both women as Naxalites. They were identified as Sunita, an Area Committee Member (ACM) and Commander of Bhoramdev Committee, a wing of the Maoists; and Sarita Khatia Mocha, ACM and active in Vistar Dalam.

The Naxal organisations are pertinently calling for their freedom from Indian authority.