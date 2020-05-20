WHO decides to launch investigation into its COVID-19 response
GENEVA - World Health Organization (WHO) member states have agreed to launch an investigation into its coronavirus response.
At the annual meeting in Geneva, WHO member countries adopted a resolution calling for an "impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation" of the international response and the measures taken by the agency.
Both the United States (US) and China voted for the resolution tabled by the European Union (EU).
Earlier, US President Donald Trump threatened to quit the UN agency and branded it a “puppet of China” and threatened to make permanent a temporary freeze on US funding to the UN agency.
In response, Beijing and Moscow accused the US of trying to damage the WHO for political ends.
