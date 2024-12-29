An Air Canada passenger aircraft narrowly avoided disaster after its landing gear caught fire during touchdown at Halifax Airport.

According to foreign media reports, the incident occurred due to a technical malfunction in the aircraft’s landing gear. Despite the fire, the pilot landed the plane, averting a major accident.

The aircraft was en route from Saint John to Halifax when the incident unfolded. Videos and photos of the burning plane have since gone viral on social media, showing the fire’s extent and emergency crews’ swift response.

This marks the third aviation incident reported this week. Earlier today, a catastrophic plane crash in South Korea during landing claimed 179 lives. On December 25, an Azerbaijani passenger plane crashed in Kazakhstan, resulting in 38 fatalities and 29 injuries.

Russia has since acknowledged responsibility for mistakenly downing the Azerbaijani aircraft, attributing the incident to an active air defense system in Grozny amidst Ukrainian drone attacks. Russian President Vladimir Putin has personally apologized to Azerbaijan’s President, expressing regret over the tragic mistake.

Despite the concerning frequency of such incidents, aviation authorities emphasize the rarity of accidents and the robust safety measures in place to prevent them. Investigations into all incidents are ongoing.